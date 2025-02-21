Seven candidates to compete in election for presidency of the International Olympic Committee

Seven candidates will compete in the election for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the 144th IOC Session held from 18 to 21 March 2025 at Costa Navarino in Greece.

The presidency election process is expected to take place on 20 March, with the successful candidate announced immediatly afterwards.

An International Sports Press Association (AIPS) initiative has made a series of virtual meetings available in which each of the seven candidates will present their vision for the future of the Olympic movement, and answer questions from the international sports press.

The Q&A sessions, which will take place via Zoom from 24 February, will be moderated by Gianni Merlo, president of AIPS.

Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry will be the first guest on “Let’s Talk to the IOC Presidential Candidates”.

The presidential candidates are:

H.R.H. Prince Feisal Al Hussein,

David Lappartient,

Johan Eliasch,

Juan Antonio Samaranch,

Kirsty Coventry,

Lord Sebastian Coe,

Morinari Watanabe.

The candidature documents which formed the basis of the presidential candidates’ presentations to the IOC Members on 30 January 2025 in Lausanne, are available here.

The election is triggered by the retirement of IOC President Bach. He has served as the ninth president of the International Olympic Committee since 2013.

Related Post: President Trump resets transgender rules ahead of 2028 Olympics