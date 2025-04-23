IOC President pays tribute to Pope Francis

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has paid tribute to Pope Francis following his death.

IOC President Thomas, who is to stepdown in June to be succeeded by Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry said, “With the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, we are losing a great friend and supporter of the Olympic Movement. I came to know His Holiness as a thoughtful intellectual — humble, with a wonderful sense of humour. His deep passion for sport and the Olympic values was always evident.”

With the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, we are losing a great friend and supporter of the Olympic Movement. His support for the peace and solidarity mission of the Olympic Games and the many refugee initiatives of the IOC has been unwavering. R.I.P. – IOC President Thomas… pic.twitter.com/NbAi59f7Cl — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) April 21, 2025

The Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) has officially requested the suspension of all sporting events scheduled for Saturday 26 April across the country, the day on which the funeral of Pope Francis will be held at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

Several national federations including cycling, swimming, basketball and volleyball also confirmed the suspension of their competitions. Other governing bodies are expected to follow suit throughout the day.