56th Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères – Day 2 a test of patience

Day 2 of racing at the 56th Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères was a test of patience.

A tough day with a lot of postponed races, and the 49er men and women’s IQFoil not managing any racing. The action all came in a flurry at the end of one of those days on the Med that are good for sunbathing but bad for racing. The Nacra 17s finished their third race just before the sun went down.

Britain’s Lily Young slips to second in the women’s Kite, behind Wan LI of China, who added a third race win to take a one point lead in the single race completed. Izabela Satrjan of Poland is third.

Riccardo Pianosi of Italy leads the men’s Formula Kite from Maximilian Maeder SGP, with Britain’s Sam Dickinson 6th after four races.

In the Nacra17, Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (1,2) of Italy take a one point lead from Laura Farese and Matthäus Zochling (2, -13) AUT. Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3, 4) move into fourth after five races.

In the 49erFX, Britain’s Eleanor Keers and Jess Jobsen hit the buffers with 31, 24, 23 dropping them to 13th, while Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (20, 26, 3) are now ninth. While Isaura Maenhout and Anouk Geurts (1,-22, 1) of Belgium extend their overall lead to nine points.

In the mixed 470, Simon Diesch and Anna Marcroft (2, 3) of Germany extend their lead to six points. Best of the day were Lomane Valade and Julien Bunel of France with back-to-back wins lifting them into third overall. Britain’s Hannah Briston and James Taylor (18, 20) slipping to 16th.

Hopefully the forecast Mistral over the next two days will provide conditions to get the British Team competitors back on track.

Race Leaders after Tuesday racing – 49er and IQFoil Women racing postponed

470 Mixed – Leaders after 4 races (39 entries)

1st GER 11 Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT – – -4 1 2 3 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD / Lucie DE GENNES – – 2 6 -12 4 – – 12 pts

3rd FRA 7 Lomane VALADE / Julien BUNEL – – -25 13 1 1 – – 15 pts

GBR

16th GBR Hannah BRISTOW / James TAYLOR

49FX Women – Leaders after 4 races (38 entries)

1st BEL 18 Isaura MAENHAUT / Anouk GEURTS – – STP 14 1 1 -22 1 – – 24 pts

2nd ESP 21 Patricia SUAREZ GONZALEZ / Melania HENKE – – 9 9 2 12 1 -19 – – 33 pts

3rd USA 49 Paris HENKEN / Helena SCUTT – – 5 13 11 5 2 -18 – – 36 pts

GBR

9th GBR Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY

13th GBR Eleanor KEERS / Jess JOBSON

Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 5 races (60 entries)

1st ITA Riccardo PIANOSI – – 1 1 1 -2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – 1 1 -4 2 1 – – 5 pts

3rd GRE Kameron MARAMENIDIS – – -4 4 2 1 2 – – 9 pts

GBR

7th GBR Sam DICKINSON

Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 5 races (22 entries)

1st CHN Wan LI – – 1 -5 4 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR Lily YOUNG – – 2 1 2 4 -7 – – 9 pts

3rd POL Izabela SATRJAN – – 5 -10 1 2 2 – – 10 pts

IQFoil Men – Leaders after 5 races (76 entries)

1st AUS 81 Grae MORRIS – – -3 1 2 2 1 – – 6 pts

2nd POL 1 Paweł TARNOWSKI – – 3 3 1 -6 3 – – 10 pts

3rd FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS – – 1 1 6 -11 3 – – 11 pts

GBR

15th GBR Andy BROWN

NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 5 races (29 entries)

1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI / Maria GIUBILEI – – -14 2 1 1 2 – – 6 pts

2nd AUT 97 Laura FARESE / Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 2 1 2 2 -13 – – 7 pts

3rd NED 22 Willemijn OFFERMAN / Scipio HOUTMAN – – 1 -9 5 5 1 – – 12 pts

4th GBR 21 John GIMSON / Anna BURNET – – -8 6 3 3 4 – – 16 pts

ILCA6 Women – Leaders after 3 races (72 entries)

1st DEN Anna MUNCH – – -1 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd USA Charlotte ROSE – – 1 1 -3 – – 2 pts

3rd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 2 -3 2 – – 4 pts

Best GBR

13th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE

19th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS

ILCA7 Men – Leaders after 3 races (112 entries)

1st HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 1 -27 2 – – 3 pts

2nd NED Duko BOS – – 1 3 -11 – – 4 pts

3rd POL Michal KRASODOMSKI – – -20 2 4 – – 6 pts

4th IRL Ewan MCMAHON – – -19 3 3 – – 6 pts

5th GBR Alastair BROWN – – 5 -18 3 – – 8 pts

