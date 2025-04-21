Transat Paprec 2025 – Le Pape and Géron Day 2 leaders

Martin Le Pape and Mathilde Géron (Demain) are the day 2 leaders of the Transat Paprec 2025 after the fleet passed through the Bay of Biscay.

The duo Cindy Brin – Thomas André (Cap St Barth) came out on top in the coastal course following the official start

After their first night at sea, the fleet remains tightly packed, with only 14 nautical miles separating the boats and 11 miles laterally

As of the Monday 23:00 hrs ranking, Martin Le Pape and Mathilde Géron (Demain) were leading Laure Galley and Kévin Bloch (DMG MORI Academy)

The frontrunners are expected to reach Cape Finisterre Tuesday evening.

Martin Le Pape (Demain): “All is well aboard Demain. We had a wet night with 30 knots of wind, but nothing out of the ordinary. Speed-wise, we’re doing okay: we’re slightly to the east compared to the rest of the fleet, particularly Skipper Macif and Région Normandie.

We’ll see what happens in the next few days as we approach the calm near Cape Finisterre.”

Weather on Tuesday, On Tuesday morning, on the fringes of a low pressure system in the North Atlantic, the wind will shift to the southwest and blow between 7 and 10 knots on the northern edge of the ridge of high pressure that will be installed over Galicia.

With this southwest wind direction, they will sail close-hauled with a south-southwest heading. In the afternoon, the southwest wind will strengthen a little to reach 10-12 knots, shifting slightly to the right.

2025 Transat Paprec Day 2 Leaders 23:00 hrs. . .

Full results available here . . .