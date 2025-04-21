56th Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères – First day of racing

First day of racing at the 56th Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères.

Best placed British competitor after day 1, is Lily Young leading by one point in the women’s Formula Kite from Wan LIa of China after four races.

In the 49erFX, Britain’s Eleanor Keers and Jess Jobsen are tied on 7 points with leaders Isaura Maenhout and Anouk Geurts of Belgium. And in the men’s 49er Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne are second tied on 3 points with leader Nevin Snow and Ian Macdiarmid of the USA, after three races.

Riccardo Pianosi of Italy leads the men’s Formula Kite from Maximilian Maeder SGP, with Britain’s Sam Dickinson 6th after four races.

In the Nacra17, Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy are tied on three points with Laura Farese and Matthäus Zochling AUT. John Gimson and Anna Burnet (8, 6, 3) are 6th after three races.

Australia’s Grae Morris has a two point lead in the men’s IQ Foil from Paweł Tarnowski POL, with Andy Brown GBR in 7th after four races. In the women Tamar Steinberg ISR leads by four points from Zheng Yan CHN after four races.

In the ILCA classes, Anna Munch DEN is tied for the women’s lead with Charlotte Rose USA both winning their heats. Britain’s Daisy Collimgbridge (10, 8) is 13th.

In the men Duko Bos NED leads by four points from Milivoj Dukic MNE. Kai Wolgram GBR (9, 8) is 7th after two races, Alastair Brown GBR 13th.

Simon Diesch and Anna Marcroft of Germany lead the mixed 470 by two points, second are Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini ITA. Britain’s Hannah Briston and James Taylor (5, 21) are 13th.

Full results available here . . .