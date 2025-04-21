RORC Easter Challenge at Cowes – Overall winners

The RORC Easter Challenge wrapped upon the 20 April with two final races in the Solent for all four IRC Classes.

With no discard to the scoring in the six race series, all class winners were decided in the final race. After two days of intensive coaching on and off the water, the final day was all about putting into practice what had been learnt and ultimately getting into the Easter chocolates to boost team morale for a big season of racing with the RORC.

The competitors experienced a full range of wind conditions over the regatta. On the final day, with a light north easterly breeze, PRO Stuart Childerley and the RORC Race Team delivered a windward leeward race course with pin-point accuracy for two races for all classes.

Final day race winners were:

Peter Rutter’s Half Tonner Quokka 9

Ian Atkins’ Western Solent One Design Arrow

Derek Shakespeare’s J/122 Bulldog

and David Frank’s J/112 Leon.

The Easter Challenge Prize Giving was held at the RORC Cowes Clubhouse, which had been the central hub for the daily video debriefs for hundreds of sailors.

Awarding the top teams at the RORC Easter Regatta was RORC Racing Manager Steve Cole, joined by North Sails Ben Saxton, who had been racing on Jolt 6 and RORC Vice Commodore Derek Shakespeare, who had been racing on his J/122 Bulldog.

Derek kept up the tradition of the Easter Egg Toss into the packed crowd!

2025 RORC Easter Challenge Class Winners

IRC One – Peter Harrison’s TP52 IRC Jolt 3

IRC Two – Per Roman’s JPK 1180 Garm

IRC Three – Alain Waha & Matt Waite’s J/99 Further West

IRC Four – Boardman Kelly & O’Leary’s Half Tonner 2 Farr

Full results available here . . .

The RORC racing season continues with the Cervantes Trophy Race from Cowes to Le Havre starting on 3 May with about 100 teams expected.