Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta – Final Day Racing

The last day of racing at Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta started with no wind and grey skies resulting in the Race Officer postponing for an hour.

Fortunuately, the clouds lifted and the winds returned enough for the race to start in a gentle breeze that peaked at 10-12 knots in flat seas. After racing, everyone dropped sail at the entrance of the Dockyard and paraded through the harbour with flags hoisted, crews dressed up and horns blaring.

The preliminary overall results puts Cacca alla Volpe in first place in the Modern Classics A class followed by the Swan 65′ Ilios second, and Serendipity 43 Lady B third.

The very competitive Modern Classics B class saw the J-30 Blue Peter come in first, Nonsuch 33 Bunglebird second and First 35 Cricket third.

The 50′ ketch Petrana came first in Classic GRP class, 42′ gaff ketch Cherub second and 32′ sloop Ellamia sailed single-handedly came third. Freya was first in Spirit of Tradition class, Sou’wester Athena second and Harman 60 Scotch Mist third.

Falmouth working boat Arro was first in Traditional class, Carriacou sloops Navasana second New Moon third. 65′ Sloop The Blue Peter was first in Vintage class, 59′ Bermudian yawl Peter von Seestermuehe second and Ticonderoga of Greenwich third.

It was very close racing in Schooner class with Charm III coming first, Juno second and Moonbeam third. Rhea was first in Tall Ships.

Monday brings a close to the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta with cream teas and gig racing at the Admirals Inn in the afternoon following by the prize giving ceremony and music at the Museum in the evening.

Full results can be seen by clicking here . . .