38th America’s Cup – Can Dalton put the pieces back together again?

Following recent events within the America’s Cup world it is a wonder that 37 events have actually taken place.

Of course those events have often been achieved after bitter conflict, both before, during, and after the event. The 38th America’s Cup is following in that tradition with conflicts within the teams, with potential venues and of course the rules of the event.

Despite or perhaps because of the cup series being run under a 19th-century document, the Deed of Gift, which governs the conduct of each America’s Cup Match, much time and effort is spent by the defender ensuring that they have as much pre-race advantage as they can extract.

This America’s Cup started with the break-up of the Challenger of Record team – INEOS Britannia – apparently to the surprise of the Skipper (CEO Ben Ainslie) when he was summerily dismissed by the major backer (Jim Ratcliffe).

This was then turned upside down by Ainslie declaring that his Athena Racing team were the actual challenger of record representative. Ratcliffe then decided discussions with Ainslie to reach some sort of agreement, were all taking too much time and decided to close down the Ineos Britannia team to concentrate on his other sport franchise.

Back in the defender team (ETNZ) all was not well, with three-time winning skipper Peter Burling deciding to leave the team after failing to reach agreement with Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton, who said they simply could not wait any longer to move forward.

This decision came on the back of Auckland deciding that a home-town defence in 2027 was not for them, putting the crucial venue selection back to the Defender, and the Challenger of Record, to find a host before the June 2025 deadline.

Now we have the exit – pre-entry – of the Swiss team, Alinghi Red Bull Racing, claiming lack of accountability and transparency to produce an event capable of attracting global TV coverage, spectators, and sponsors . . . Apparently to the surprise of Grant Dalton, who added as a kicker, that it had been obvious that they had been struggling after their lacklustre performance in Barcelona.



Dalton went on to claim that all the potential teams had been actively involved in trying to form an arrangement which would secure a more open and inclusive running of the America’s Cup. From these conflicting versions you have to wonder if there is any meaningful discussion or is everyone just hearing what they want to hear!





The situation now is that with a lame-duck Challenger of Record and no sign on the dotted line entries yet, the 38th Defender aka Grant Dalton is setting the Protocol and Venue – expected to be announced in mid-June – in the grand AC tradition of buyer beware.

With Ben Ainslie busy organising some financial backing to keep the British team a reality, and the French, Italian and Americans apparently having to go along with whatever Protocol and Venue deal Dalton comes-up with, if they want to play.

It is all looking very par for the course, with the deal breaker likely to be the venue, although choice could be limited and maybe not the first choice.

Grant Dalton now has to put the pieces back together again and we know that is what he is good at . . . Oh and winning the Auld Mug of course!

