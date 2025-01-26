America’s Cup farrago – Are there any winners ?

As the wheels come off the British challenge for the 38th America’s Cup, before it even gets started, are there any winners ?

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) are the official holders of the America’s Cup and have accepted the Royal Yacht Squadron Limited (RYSL), represented by INEOS Britannia as The Challenger of Record for AC38.

The recent announcements by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Ben Ainslie have thrown that simple situation into some confusion, with there now being two British challenger teams, and no apparent clarity as to which one is now representing the RYSL.

Ratcliffe claims the team’s name ‘INEOS Britannia’ after parting ways with Ainslie.

While Ainslie claims the British America’s Cup team will be known as ‘Athena Racing’ going forwards.

The RYSL declined to comment, their website posted the Ainslie statement link, but it seems to have an error.

While the British squabble over ownership of the various hardware and intellectual rights, Grant Dalton, boss of cup holders/defenders, Team New Zealand, will no doubt be looking to ensure the Cup time-line is not heldup by any prolonged courtroom actions.

The initial Protocol statement – the agreement established between the Defender of the Cup and the official ­Challenger of Record – requires the Venue to be announced by the Defender within eight months of the final race of the AC37 Match. And the AC38 Protocol to be published as soon as practicable within that period – thus by 19 June 2025.

The RNZYS Statement accepting the RYSL as the Challenger of Record also included several points regarding expansion the America’s Cup, building on the recent AC37 Preliminary Regattas to formalise a quasi-racing circuit.

Develop a strategy to further commercialise the America’s Cup

Intention to increase the number of Preliminary Regattas during the AC38 cycle

Preliminary Regattas for AC40 & AC75 with both fleet and match racing formats

The confused situation within the British Challenger of Record family could set-back early decisions on event format and cause interested parties to put their plans on hold. Dalton will want to maintain the momentum of the 38th AC via expansion of the allied AC40 circuit.

Standing in the wings, apparently divorced from the rarefied world of America’s Cup racing is Sir Russell Coutts, Olympic gold medal winner and winner of five Americas Cup events . . . and his multi-national foiling multihull SailGP League.

Coutts, with Larry Ellison, has built the SailGP circuit from a five-race, six-team Season 1 (2018/2019) to a 14-event world-wide circuit, with 12 multi-national teams competing for a total prize pot of £10 million (USD $12.8 million) for Season 5 (2024/25).

A feature of SailGP – using one-design F50 foiling multihulls – has been the growth of the events as live audience spectacle, and a growing audience on both televised and streaming formats. Coutts claiming 20 million-plus dedicated viewership per event.

This first mover position is something Coutts will want to hang onto for as long as possible. Anything that delays America’s Cup plans to develop a similar regular format, while his SailGP league gains stature and momentum, is a win for Coutts.

Meanwhile if no one can get Ratcliffe and Ainslie to put their differences aside the British Ac38 challenge could be heading for the door.