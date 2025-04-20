Start of the Transat Paprec 2025

At 13:02 hrs the starting signal was given and the fleet set off for the 2025 edition of the Transat Paprec.

Among the 19 duos on the line, rookies Pier-Paolo Dean and Tiphaine Rideau (Banques Alimentaires) wasted no time blending in with the front runners, showing early determination despite their novice status.

As the fleet powered through a demanding coastal course, it was Cindy Brin and Thomas André (Cap St Barth) who delivered the first surprise of the day, taking the lead in the Bay of Concarneau.

Close behind, Laure Galley and Kevin Bloch (DMG MORI Academy) along with Romain Bouillard and Irina Gracheva (Décrochons la lune) were also among the early leaders, keeping the pressure high.

As expected the fleet began to stretch out approaching the Glénan archipelago with the leaders breaking away from the chasing pack and setting their sights firmly on the open ocean and their 3980 nm journey.

The Transat Paprec duos will be meeting up in Saint-Barthélemy, the end of their Atlantic crossing.

The record time is 18D 05H 08MIN 03S set by Nils Palmieri and Julien Villion in 2001.

2025 Transat Paprec Early Leaders . . .