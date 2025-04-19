Alinghi Red Bull Racing confirm America’s Cup exit

Alinghi Red Bull Racing withdraw from 38th America’s Cup after failing to reach agreement with Defender for the future of the event.

Following earlier rumours of their departure, the Swiss, winners of the Auld Mug in 2003 and 2007, confirmed to Sailweb that they have begun an orderly wind-down of the Alinghi Red Bull Racing team.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing statement 19 April 2025 . . .

Despite all our efforts, we – Alinghi Red Bull Racing – have not been able to find agreement with the Defender of the America’s Cup for the future of the event. We would like to have seen more accountability, greater transparency and new opportunities to perform not only individually but as a group. That way we might all of us together could have delivered a commercially viable event capable of attracting global TV coverage, spectators, and sponsors.

So, it is with great disappointment that we have begun an orderly wind-down of the Alinghi Red Bull Racing team.

That brands that have formed that team will always be part of the America’s Cup history and the last few years have been an incredible journey. We thank every team member, every sponsor and every supporter for their belief, trust, and commitment throughout.

This second break in the ranks of the potential America’s Cup teams follows on the row within the INEOS Britannia team that resulted in Jim Ratcliffe splitting from Ben Ainslie, and then closing down Ineos Britannia, leaving Ainslie as Challenger of Record without any apparent financial backing or technical team.

The Swiss team highlight lack of accountability and transparency to produce an event capable of attracting global TV coverage, spectators, and sponsors.

The loss of a second team and their highlighting of difficulties in reaching agreement with the Cup Defender, persumably Emirates Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton, will not be welcome news for the other potential teams hoping for an improved, commercially viable event.

