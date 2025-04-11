Emirates Team New Zealand and Peter Burling part company

Emirates Team New Zealand and skipper Peter Burling have parted company after failing to reach an agreement for the 38th America’s Cup.

Burling and the ETNZ team management failed to reach an agreement for the upcoming 38th America’s Cup, which would have been Burling’s fourth Cup in the driving seat for the Kiwi team.

In an interview with the New Zealand Herald, Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton said the team had offered Burling a deal that recognised the skipper’s position of seniority in the group. But they simply could not wait any longer to move forward.

Grant Dalton said: “Pete has been a central figure who has grown incredibly within Emirates Team New Zealand since he joined 10 years ago. We can all look back with great pride on what has been achieved, having enjoyed unprecedented success as a team with Pete at the helm,”

Peter Burling said: “While I won’t be continuing with Emirates Team New Zealand for the 38th America’s Cup, I want to take a moment to reflect on an amazing journey. Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of being part of something truly special–from intense battles to unforgettable victories, and friendships that extend well beyond sailing. I’m immensely proud of everything we’ve achieved together and grateful to everyone who has been part of this chapter.”

Discussions by the team management and Burling have been ongoing since the Barcelona win, however an agreement was not able to be reached.

Defender Emirates Team New Zealand are looking for a sixth Cup win, and fourth in a row. To date no entries have been submitted for the 38th America’s Cup, and venue and competition dates has yet to be announced. The venue to be confirmed by June 2025.

The Challenger of Record is the Royal Yacht Squadron represented by Sir Ben Ainslie’s Athena Racing, after Sir Jim Ratcliffe announced that his Ineos Britannia team would not compete.

