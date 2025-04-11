World Sailing welcomes LA28 athlete quota announcement

The IOC has confirmed that Sailing will retain its athlete quota of 330 and programme of ten medal events for LA28.

The Los Angeles 2028 sailing programme will thus repeat the Tokyo and Paris formula of 10 medal events and 330 sailors split 165 men and 165 women for gender parity.

Quanhai Li, World Sailing President, said: “We thank the International Olympic Committee for today’s decision, and we recognise the task they have faced in accommodating the aspirations of 36 sports for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

David Graham, World Sailing CEO, said: “Today’s decision is the outcome of the collaborative relationship we have built with our colleagues at the IOC and LA28, and I’m pleased to say we are taking the same constructive approach with colleagues at Brisbane 2032.

The event programme and athlete quotas for 2028 have been approved by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee.

With a total of 351 medal events, 22 more than at Paris 2024, the LA28 programme maintains the core athlete quota of 10,500, with an extra 698 quota places allocated for the five sports proposed by the LA28 Organising Committee (baseball/softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash).