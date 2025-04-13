2025 Star North American Championship goes to count-back final

Jack Jennings (USA) and Pedro Trouche (BRA) are 2025 Star North American Champions.

The duo delivered a remarkably consistent performance, holding off fierce competition from George Szabo and Guy Avellon (USA), finishing tied on 20 points. Paul Cayard with Luke Lawrence (USA) finished third with 23 points after seven completed races.

The final day at the Pass Christian Yacht Club, on the Mississippi Sound delivered one last weather puzzle for the sailors and Race Committee. Despite determined efforts, Race 8 proved impossible to run and, the Race Committee made the tough but correct call to abandon racing for the day.

2025 Star North American Championship (21 entries)

1st Jack Jennings (USA) / Pedro Trouche (BRA) – 20 pts

2nd George Szabo / Guy Avellon (USA) – 20 pts

3rd Paul Cayard / Luke Lawrence (USA) – 23 pts

4th Scott Barnard / Kilian Weise – 26 pts

5th Will Stout / Danny Cayard – 28 pts

6th John Kostecki / Austin Sperry – 29 pts

Full results available here . . .

The International Star Class now looks ahead to the next major events on the 2025 calendar with the European Championship and the Western Hemisphere Championship quickly approaching in June.