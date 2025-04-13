Lebrun is 2025 Finn European Champion

Valerian Lebrun, of France, has won the 2025 Open Finn European Championship in Naples, Italy.

In a drama packed day Italy’s Federico Colaninno pushed Lebrun all the way and took second just 5 points behind, while also winning the U29 championship.

Third place finally went to Estonia’s Deniss Karpak, in his first regatta back in the class after four years away. Lebrun also retains the European Masters title.

Britain’s Nick Craig, finished with an 8 and 2 in sixth overall and 1st Grand Master.

Lawrence Crispin was 9th and 2nd Great Grand Master. John Mackie was 64th and Jonathan Pyke 74th.

Finn European 2025 final after 10 races (11 entries)

1st FRA 111Valerian Lebrun 32 pts

2nd ITA 71 Federico Colaninno 37 pts

3rd EST 2 Deniss Karpak 50 pts

4th ITA 1103 Alessandro Marega 58 pts

5th ITA 51 Arkadii Kistanov 59 pts

6th GBR 790 Nick Craig 95 pts

7th POR 21 Filipe Silva 108 pts

8th FRA 75 Laurent Hay 109 pts

9th GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin 111 pts

10th AUS 22 Paul McKenzie 111 pts

U29

1 ITA 71 Federico Collaninno

2 POL 2 Michal Gonciarz

3 GER 323 Jonas Jung

Masters

1 FRA 111 Valerian Lebrun

2 POR 21 Filipe Silva

3 SUI 7 Christoph Burger

Grand Masters

1 GBR 790 Nick Craig

2 AUS 22 Paul McKenzie

3 GER 511 Fabian Lemmel

Great Grand Masters

1 FRA 75 Laurent Hay

2 GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin

3 AUS 2 Rob McMillan

Legend

1 ITA 79 Guiseppe Lino

2 ITA 7 Antinio Pitini

3 FRA 511 Claude Got

Full results available here . . .