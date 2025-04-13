Lebrun is 2025 Finn European Champion

Valerian Lebrun, of France, has won the 2025 Open Finn European Championship in Naples, Italy.
In a drama packed day Italy’s Federico Colaninno pushed Lebrun all the way and took second just 5 points behind, while also winning the U29 championship.
Third place finally went to Estonia’s Deniss Karpak, in his first regatta back in the class after four years away. Lebrun also retains the European Masters title.
Britain’s Nick Craig, finished with an 8 and 2 in sixth overall and 1st Grand Master.
Lawrence Crispin was 9th and 2nd Great Grand Master. John Mackie was 64th and Jonathan Pyke 74th.
Finn European 2025 final after 10 races (11 entries)
1st FRA 111Valerian Lebrun 32 pts
2nd ITA 71 Federico Colaninno 37 pts
3rd EST 2 Deniss Karpak 50 pts
4th ITA 1103 Alessandro Marega 58 pts
5th ITA 51 Arkadii Kistanov 59 pts
6th GBR 790 Nick Craig 95 pts
7th POR 21 Filipe Silva 108 pts
8th FRA 75 Laurent Hay 109 pts
9th GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin 111 pts
10th AUS 22 Paul McKenzie 111 pts
U29
1 ITA 71 Federico Collaninno
2 POL 2 Michal Gonciarz
3 GER 323 Jonas Jung
Masters
1 FRA 111 Valerian Lebrun
2 POR 21 Filipe Silva
3 SUI 7 Christoph Burger
Grand Masters
1 GBR 790 Nick Craig
2 AUS 22 Paul McKenzie
3 GER 511 Fabian Lemmel
Great Grand Masters
1 FRA 75 Laurent Hay
2 GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin
3 AUS 2 Rob McMillan
Legend
1 ITA 79 Guiseppe Lino
2 ITA 7 Antinio Pitini
3 FRA 511 Claude Got