Valerian Lebrun in control on third day of Finn Europeans

Finn Championship leader Valerian Lebrun of France, maintained his lead after a 3, 1, score on day 3.

Italy’s Federico Colaninno made the best of the third day at the Finn Europeans in Naples, a 1, 2 gaining him six places into fourth place after six races.

Italy’s Arkadii Kistanov (2, 5) is back up to second with Estonia’s Deniss Karpak (5, 6) in third.

Lawrence Crispin of Britain is 6th after a 6 and 9, and Nick Craig 16th after a 17 and 15.

There are just two days left in this championship which concludes on Saturday.

Leading Results after Day 3, 6 races, 1 discard (111 entries)



1st FRA 111 Valerian Lebrun 11 pts

2nd ITA 51 Arkadii Kistanov 14 pts

3rd EST 2 Deniss Karpak 22 pts

4th ITA 71 Federico Colaninno 32 pts

5th ITA 1103 Alessandro Marega 32 pts

6th GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin 39 pts

7th FRA 75 Laurent Hay 44 pts

8th AUS 2 Rob McMillan 44 pts

9th POR 21 Filipe Silva, 46 pts

10th HUN 808 Kristóf Kaiser 56 pts

Other GBR:

16th GBR 790 Nick Craig – 76 pts

48th GBR 68 John Mackie – 230 pts

50th GBR 18 Jonathan Pyke – 250 pts

Full results available here . . .