Valerian Lebrun in control on third day of Finn Europeans

Finn Championship leader Valerian Lebrun of France, maintained his lead after a 3, 1, score on day 3.
Italy’s Federico Colaninno made the best of the third day at the Finn Europeans in Naples, a 1, 2 gaining him six places into fourth place after six races.
Italy’s Arkadii Kistanov (2, 5) is back up to second with Estonia’s Deniss Karpak (5, 6) in third.
Lawrence Crispin of Britain is 6th after a 6 and 9, and Nick Craig 16th after a 17 and 15.
There are just two days left in this championship which concludes on Saturday.
Leading Results after Day 3, 6 races, 1 discard (111 entries)
1st FRA 111 Valerian Lebrun 11 pts
2nd ITA 51 Arkadii Kistanov 14 pts
3rd EST 2 Deniss Karpak 22 pts
4th ITA 71 Federico Colaninno 32 pts
5th ITA 1103 Alessandro Marega 32 pts
6th GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin 39 pts
7th FRA 75 Laurent Hay 44 pts
8th AUS 2 Rob McMillan 44 pts
9th POR 21 Filipe Silva, 46 pts
10th HUN 808 Kristóf Kaiser 56 pts
Other GBR:
16th GBR 790 Nick Craig – 76 pts
48th GBR 68 John Mackie – 230 pts
50th GBR 18 Jonathan Pyke – 250 pts