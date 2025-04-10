Star North American Championship – Szabo and Avellon Day 1 leaders

The 2025 Star North American Championship got underway in Pass Christian, Mississippi.

Hosted by the Pass Christian Yacht Club, the regatta welcomed 21 teams from the USA and Canada to the Gulf Coast for the first Continental Championship of the Star Class season.

George Szabo and Guy Avellon (1, 2) lead the provisional overall leaderboard, while consistency paid off for Will Stout with Danny Cayard (8, 4) and Jack Jannings with Pedro Trouche (5, 7), who are respectively second and third at the end of Day One.

Racing continues daily through Saturday, 12 April.

Star North American Championship – Leaders after 2 races (21 entries)

1st 8537 / 37 George Szabo and Guy Avellon 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd 8538 / 38 Will Stout and Danny Cayard 8 4 – – 12 pts

3rd 8464 / 64 Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche 5 7 – – 12 pts

4th 8585 / 85 Scott Barnard ) and Kilian Weise 7 6 – – 13 pts

5th 8043 / 43 Benjamin Sternberg and Will Christenson 3 10 – – 13 pts

6th 8593 / 93 John Kostecki and Austin Sperry 9 5 – – 14 pts

7th 8000 / 00 Arthur Anosov and Rob Scrivenor 2 13 – – 15 pts

8th 8580 / 80 Eric Doyle ) and Payson Infelise 17 1 – – 18 pts

9th 8406 / 06 Quinton Gallon ) and Ryley Garvey 4 14 – – 18 pts

10th 8504 / 04 John Dane III and Timothy Ray 12 9 – – 21 pts

Full results available here . . .