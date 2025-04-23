Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères – Day 3

Day 3 at the 56th Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères.
The men’s 49er were back in action Wednesday, and Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (1,8,4) take second behind Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz URU. Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (22,1,DNC) finished down in 17th.
In the 49erFX, Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (10,2,15) are now seventh, Eleanor Keers and Jess Jobsen (16,3,20) 12th. New leaders are Paris Henken and Helena Scutt (2,9,10) of the USA with Isaura Maenhout and Anouk Geurts (1,-22, 1) of Belgium now second.
In the Nacra17, Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (1,1) of Italy take a 16 point lead from Laura Farese and Matthäus Zochling (7,4) AUT. Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5,3) are now third.
Hong Kong’s Nicholas Halliday continues to lead the men’s ILCA7 after six races, with second Duko Bos of Holland. Britain’s Alastair Brown (14,17,40) crashed down to 14th.
In the women’s ILCA6, Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (1,3) came back into contention now 8th, and Daisy Collingbridge (4,4) is 9th both with 21 pts. Denmark’s Anna Munch (1) keeps the overall lead two points ahead of Emma Plasschaert BEL with USA’s Charlotte Rose third.
In the mixed 470, Simon Diesch and Anna Marcroft (1) of Germany extend their lead to 11 points. Britain’s Hannah Briston and James Taylor (4) recover to 13th.
Maximilian Maeder SGP takes the lead of the men’s Formula Kite from Riccardo Pianosi of Italy, with Britain’s Sam Dickinson now 5th. In the women’s Formula Kite Britain’s Lily Young is tied on 26 pts with second placed with Jingyue Chen. Wan Li of China is still first on 20 pts.
In the men’s IQFoil Australia’s Grae Morris continues to dominate, second is Paweł Tarnowski of Poland. Britain’s Andy Brown is now 7th. In the women Tamar Steinberg leads an all Israel podium. Britain’s Alice Read is 27th after eigth races.
Race Leaders after Wednesday racing (Provisional)
49er Men – Leaders after 6 races (67 entries)
1st URU 14 Hernan UMPIERRE / Fernando DIZ – – 20 pts
2nd GBR 4 James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES – – 22 pts
3rd POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK / Adam GLOGOWSKI – – 22 pts
49FX Women – Leaders after 9 races (38 entries)
1st USA 49 Paris HENKEN / Helena SCUTT – – 57 pts
2nd BEL 18 Isaura MAENHAUT / Anouk GEURTS – – 61 pts
3rd FRA 63 Lara GRANIER / Amélie RIOU – – 61 pts
GBR
7th GBR Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY – – 78 pts
12th GBR Eleanor KEERS / Jess JOBSON – – 100 pts
NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 8 races (29 entries)
1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI / Maria GIUBILEI – – 9 pts
2nd AUT 97 Laura FARESE / Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 25 pts
3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON / Anna BURNET – – 26 pts
470 Mixed – Leaders after 5 races (39 entries)
1st GER 11 Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT – – 7 pts
2nd ESP Jordi XAMMAR / Marta CARDONA – – 18 pts
3rd FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD / Lucie DE GENNES – – 19 pts
GBR
13th GBR Hannah BRISTOW / James TAYLOR – – 47 pts
ILCA7 Men – Leaders after 6 races (112 entries)
1st HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 12 pts
2nd NED Duko BOS – – 18 pts
3rd ITA Dimitri PERONI – – 27 pts
GBR
14th GBR Alastair BROWN – – 57 pts
ILCA6 Women – Leaders after 5 races (72 entries)
1st DEN Anna MUNCH – – 5 pts
2nd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 7 pts
3rd USA Charlotte ROSE – – 8 pts
Best GBR
8th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 21 pts
9th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 21 pts
Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 10 races (60 entries)
1st SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – 11 pts
2nd ITA Riccardo PIANOSI – – 15 pts
3rd GRE Kameron MARAMENIDIS – – 28 pts
GBR
5th GBR Sam DICKINSON – – 31 pts
Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 10 races (22 entries)
1st CHN Wan LI – – 20 pts
2nd CHN Jingyue CHEN – – 26 pts
3rd GBR Lily YOUNG – – 26 pts
IQFoil Men – Leaders after 9 races (76 entries)
1st AUS Grae MORRIS – – 8 pts
2nd POL Paweł TARNOWSKI – – 21 pts
3rd FRA Louis PIGNOLET – – 22 pts
GBR
7th GBR Andy BROWN – – 28 pts
IQFoil Women – Leaders after 8 races (41 entries)
1st ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG – – 6 pts
2nd ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 17.33 pts
3rd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 22 pts
GBR
27th GBR Alice READ – – 122 pts