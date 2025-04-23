Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères – Day 3

Day 3 at the 56th Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères.

The men’s 49er were back in action Wednesday, and Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (1,8,4) take second behind Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz URU. Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (22,1,DNC) finished down in 17th.

In the 49erFX, Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (10,2,15) are now seventh, Eleanor Keers and Jess Jobsen (16,3,20) 12th. New leaders are Paris Henken and Helena Scutt (2,9,10) of the USA with Isaura Maenhout and Anouk Geurts (1,-22, 1) of Belgium now second.

In the Nacra17, Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (1,1) of Italy take a 16 point lead from Laura Farese and Matthäus Zochling (7,4) AUT. Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5,3) are now third.

Hong Kong’s Nicholas Halliday continues to lead the men’s ILCA7 after six races, with second Duko Bos of Holland. Britain’s Alastair Brown (14,17,40) crashed down to 14th.

In the women’s ILCA6, Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (1,3) came back into contention now 8th, and Daisy Collingbridge (4,4) is 9th both with 21 pts. Denmark’s Anna Munch (1) keeps the overall lead two points ahead of Emma Plasschaert BEL with USA’s Charlotte Rose third.

In the mixed 470, Simon Diesch and Anna Marcroft (1) of Germany extend their lead to 11 points. Britain’s Hannah Briston and James Taylor (4) recover to 13th.

Maximilian Maeder SGP takes the lead of the men’s Formula Kite from Riccardo Pianosi of Italy, with Britain’s Sam Dickinson now 5th. In the women’s Formula Kite Britain’s Lily Young is tied on 26 pts with second placed with Jingyue Chen. Wan Li of China is still first on 20 pts.

In the men’s IQFoil Australia’s Grae Morris continues to dominate, second is Paweł Tarnowski of Poland. Britain’s Andy Brown is now 7th. In the women Tamar Steinberg leads an all Israel podium. Britain’s Alice Read is 27th after eigth races.

Race Leaders after Wednesday racing (Provisional)

49er Men – Leaders after 6 races (67 entries)

1st URU 14 Hernan UMPIERRE / Fernando DIZ – – 20 pts

2nd GBR 4 James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES – – 22 pts

3rd POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK / Adam GLOGOWSKI – – 22 pts

49FX Women – Leaders after 9 races (38 entries)

1st USA 49 Paris HENKEN / Helena SCUTT – – 57 pts

2nd BEL 18 Isaura MAENHAUT / Anouk GEURTS – – 61 pts

3rd FRA 63 Lara GRANIER / Amélie RIOU – – 61 pts

GBR

7th GBR Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY – – 78 pts

12th GBR Eleanor KEERS / Jess JOBSON – – 100 pts

NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 8 races (29 entries)

1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI / Maria GIUBILEI – – 9 pts

2nd AUT 97 Laura FARESE / Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 25 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON / Anna BURNET – – 26 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 5 races (39 entries)

1st GER 11 Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT – – 7 pts

2nd ESP Jordi XAMMAR / Marta CARDONA – – 18 pts

3rd FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD / Lucie DE GENNES – – 19 pts

GBR

13th GBR Hannah BRISTOW / James TAYLOR – – 47 pts

ILCA7 Men – Leaders after 6 races (112 entries)

1st HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 12 pts

2nd NED Duko BOS – – 18 pts

3rd ITA Dimitri PERONI – – 27 pts

GBR

14th GBR Alastair BROWN – – 57 pts

ILCA6 Women – Leaders after 5 races (72 entries)

1st DEN Anna MUNCH – – 5 pts

2nd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 7 pts

3rd USA Charlotte ROSE – – 8 pts

Best GBR

8th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 21 pts

9th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 21 pts

Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 10 races (60 entries)

1st SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – 11 pts

2nd ITA Riccardo PIANOSI – – 15 pts

3rd GRE Kameron MARAMENIDIS – – 28 pts

GBR

5th GBR Sam DICKINSON – – 31 pts

Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 10 races (22 entries)

1st CHN Wan LI – – 20 pts

2nd CHN Jingyue CHEN – – 26 pts

3rd GBR Lily YOUNG – – 26 pts

IQFoil Men – Leaders after 9 races (76 entries)

1st AUS Grae MORRIS – – 8 pts

2nd POL Paweł TARNOWSKI – – 21 pts

3rd FRA Louis PIGNOLET – – 22 pts

GBR

7th GBR Andy BROWN – – 28 pts

IQFoil Women – Leaders after 8 races (41 entries)

1st ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG – – 6 pts

2nd ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 17.33 pts

3rd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 22 pts

GBR

27th GBR Alice READ – – 122 pts

Full results available here . . .