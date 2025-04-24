Semaine Olympique Française – GBR lead Nacra and 49er into final stages

Into the final stages of the Semaine Olympique Française with two days of medal racing.
For the board events – Formula Kite and IQFoil – Friday is scheduled for their Medal Series, which in theory allows any of the eight final qualifiers a chance to win. Britain will have Sam Dickinson in the men’s Kite and Lily Young in the women’s Kite medal series.
Andy Brown has made it to the men’s IQFoil medal series in sixth place at present.
For the dinghies Friday is the last chance to make the top ten for the medal racing which follows on Saturday.
The men’s 49er looks good for Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes, now in first place, with Elliott Wwlls and Billy Vennis-Ozane in ninth.
In the women’s 49erFX, Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey have slipped to ninth, so need some luck to make any impression. Eleanor Keers and Jess Jobsen have dropped to 17th.
In the Nacra17 multihull, Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet have taken the lead with two wins after 12 races. They have a three point lead over Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy.
In the women’s ILCA6 Britain has two competitors in the top ten, Matilda Nicholls in sixth and Daisy Collingbridge seventh. Molly Sacker is in 14th. Not so good in the men’s ILCA7 where Alastair Brown in 25th.
In the 470, Britain’s Hannah Briston and James Taylor are in 11th just one point away from qualifying with two more races available.
Race Leaders after Thursday racing (Provisional)
49er Men – Leaders after 10 races (67 entries)
1st GBR James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES – – 51 pts
2nd USA Nevin SNOW / Ian MACDIARMID – – 56 pts
3rd URU Hernan UMPIERRE / Fernando DIZ – – 57 pts
49FX Women – Leaders after 12 races (38 entries)
1st ITA Jana GERMANI / Bianca CARUSO – – 98 pts
2nd BEL Isaura MAENHAUT / Anouk GEURTS – – 105 pts
3rd NOR Pia DAHL ANDERSEN / Nora EDLAND – – 105 pts
GBR
9th GBR Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY – – 122 pts
NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 12 races (29 entries)
1st GBR John GIMSON / Anna BURNET – – 35 pts
2nd ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI / Maria GIUBILEI – – 38 pts
3rd NED Willemijn OFFERMAN / Scipio HOUTMAN – – 47 pts
470 Mixed – Leaders after 8 races (39 entries)
1st GER 11 Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT – – 14 pts
2nd ESP Jordi XAMMAR / Marta CARDONA – – 30 pts
3rd ITA Giacomo FERRARI / Alessandra DUBBINI – – 48 pts
GBR
11th GBR Hannah BRISTOW / James TAYLOR – – 69 pts
ILCA7 Men – Leaders after 8 races (112 entries)
1st HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 37 pts
2nd ITA Dimitri PERONI – – 39 pts
3rd NED Duko BOS – – 39 pts
GBR
25th GBR Alastair BROWN – – 120 pts
ILCA6 Women – Leaders after 8 races (72 entries)
1st ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – 17 pts
2nd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 17 pts
3rd USA Charlotte ROSE – – 18 pts
Best GBR
6th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 37 pts
7th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 47 pts
Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 15 races (60 entries)
1st SGP Maximilian MAEDER
2nd ITA Riccardo PIANOSI
3rd SUI Gian STRAGIOTTI
4th GBR Sam DICKINSON
Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 15 races (22 entries)
1st CHN Wan LI
2nd CHN Si WANG
3rd FRA Lauriane NOLOT
GBR
5th GBR Lily YOUNG
IQFoil Men – Leaders after 12 races (76 entries)
1st AUS Grae MORRIS
2nd CHN Kun Bi
3rd FRA Louis PIGNOLET
GBR
6th GBR Andy BROWN – – 28 pts
IQFoil Women – Leaders after 11 races (41 entries)
1st ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG
2nd ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR
3rd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI
GBR
29th GBR Alice READ
Full results available here . . .
Race Schedule:
- Dinghy Opening Series – Monday 21 April to Friday 25 April
- Board Opening Series – Monday 21 April to Thursday 24 April
- Board Medal Series – Friday 25 April
- Dinghy Medal Races – Saturday 26 April
- Closing Ceremony – 17.00 hrs Saturday, 26 April