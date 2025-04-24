Semaine Olympique Française – GBR lead Nacra and 49er into final stages

Into the final stages of the Semaine Olympique Française with two days of medal racing.

For the board events – Formula Kite and IQFoil – Friday is scheduled for their Medal Series, which in theory allows any of the eight final qualifiers a chance to win. Britain will have Sam Dickinson in the men’s Kite and Lily Young in the women’s Kite medal series.

Andy Brown has made it to the men’s IQFoil medal series in sixth place at present.

For the dinghies Friday is the last chance to make the top ten for the medal racing which follows on Saturday.

The men’s 49er looks good for Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes, now in first place, with Elliott Wwlls and Billy Vennis-Ozane in ninth.

In the women’s 49erFX, Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey have slipped to ninth, so need some luck to make any impression. Eleanor Keers and Jess Jobsen have dropped to 17th.

In the Nacra17 multihull, Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet have taken the lead with two wins after 12 races. They have a three point lead over Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy.

In the women’s ILCA6 Britain has two competitors in the top ten, Matilda Nicholls in sixth and Daisy Collingbridge seventh. Molly Sacker is in 14th. Not so good in the men’s ILCA7 where Alastair Brown in 25th.

In the 470, Britain’s Hannah Briston and James Taylor are in 11th just one point away from qualifying with two more races available.

Race Leaders after Thursday racing (Provisional)

49er Men – Leaders after 10 races (67 entries)

1st GBR James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES – – 51 pts

2nd USA Nevin SNOW / Ian MACDIARMID – – 56 pts

3rd URU Hernan UMPIERRE / Fernando DIZ – – 57 pts

49FX Women – Leaders after 12 races (38 entries)

1st ITA Jana GERMANI / Bianca CARUSO – – 98 pts

2nd BEL Isaura MAENHAUT / Anouk GEURTS – – 105 pts

3rd NOR Pia DAHL ANDERSEN / Nora EDLAND – – 105 pts

GBR

9th GBR Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY – – 122 pts

NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 12 races (29 entries)

1st GBR John GIMSON / Anna BURNET – – 35 pts

2nd ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI / Maria GIUBILEI – – 38 pts

3rd NED Willemijn OFFERMAN / Scipio HOUTMAN – – 47 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 8 races (39 entries)

1st GER 11 Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT – – 14 pts

2nd ESP Jordi XAMMAR / Marta CARDONA – – 30 pts

3rd ITA Giacomo FERRARI / Alessandra DUBBINI – – 48 pts

GBR

11th GBR Hannah BRISTOW / James TAYLOR – – 69 pts

ILCA7 Men – Leaders after 8 races (112 entries)

1st HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 37 pts

2nd ITA Dimitri PERONI – – 39 pts

3rd NED Duko BOS – – 39 pts

GBR

25th GBR Alastair BROWN – – 120 pts

ILCA6 Women – Leaders after 8 races (72 entries)

1st ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – 17 pts

2nd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 17 pts

3rd USA Charlotte ROSE – – 18 pts

Best GBR

6th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 37 pts

7th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 47 pts

Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 15 races (60 entries)

1st SGP Maximilian MAEDER

2nd ITA Riccardo PIANOSI

3rd SUI Gian STRAGIOTTI

4th GBR Sam DICKINSON

Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 15 races (22 entries)

1st CHN Wan LI

2nd CHN Si WANG

3rd FRA Lauriane NOLOT

GBR

5th GBR Lily YOUNG

IQFoil Men – Leaders after 12 races (76 entries)

1st AUS Grae MORRIS

2nd CHN Kun Bi

3rd FRA Louis PIGNOLET

GBR

6th GBR Andy BROWN – – 28 pts

IQFoil Women – Leaders after 11 races (41 entries)

1st ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG

2nd ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR

3rd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI

GBR

29th GBR Alice READ

