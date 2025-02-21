Bullitt on target at the Antigua RORC Nelson’s Cup Maxi Series

Two final coastal races were held on the third and concluding day of the RORC Nelson’s Cup Maxi Series

The maxis alone were out on the race track Thursday, with IRC Class One and Two preparing for Friday’s Antigua 360.

A second and a discardable sixth enabled Yacht Club Costa Smeralda Commodore Andrea Recordati and his Wally 93 Bullitt to win the RORC Nelson’s Cup Maxi Series by three points from Karel Komárek’s 100ft V and Filip Balcaen’s 72ft Balthasar.

Karel Komárek’s 100ft V claimed second overall on countback from Filip Balcaen’s 72ft Balthasar. The 100ft V looks fast and Thursday she finally performed as expected, posting a 1-2, making her top scoring maxi of the day.

Wendy Schmidt’s Deep Blue finished fifth, tied on points with Chris Flowers’ Galateia in fourth and although she never won a race she had the lowest discard across the maxi fleet.

Bullitt and the rest of the maxi winners were presented with their prizes by International Maxi Association Secretary General Andrew McIrvine at the prize-giving and party evening sponsored by the IMA at the Antigua YC.

Saturday the maxis will rejoin the rest of the RORC fleet to take part in the Antigua 360, an anti-clockwise lap of Antigua, prior to the start of the main event, the RORC Caribbean 600 itself on Monday.

James Boyd/IMA