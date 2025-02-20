Contender World Championships 2024

No, not a typo in the title, the 2024 Contender World Championship is taking place in February 2025.

The Contender US Nationals and the World events are taking place at the Pensacola Yacht Club, Pensacola, Florida, USA . . . “the South’s Finest Yacht Club”

In the completed US Nationals Soren Dulong Andreasen DEN, was the overall winner with four race wins from six races.

Second was Antonio Lambertini ITA,and third Paul Verhallen NED. First USA competitor was Ethan Bixby in 9th.

After the first two races of the World Champioship, Simon Mussell GBR (1, 2) has 3 pts, second is Antonio Lambertini ITA (3, 1) with 4 pts and third Graeme Willcox (2, 3) on 5 pts.

2024 Contender World Championship – Day 1 Leaders (36 entries)

1st GBR 2420 Simon Mussell – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd ITA 2561 Antonio Lambertini – – 3 1 – – 4 pts

3rd GBR 2787 Graeme Willcox – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

4th NED 9 Paul Verhallen – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

5th DEN 1 Soren Dulong Andreasen – – 5 5 – – 10 pts

6th GBR 678 Tom Hooton – – 6 6 – – 12 pts

7th NED 2719 Rene Heynen – – 7 8 – – 15 pts

8th GBR 2618 Nick Noble – – 9 7 – – 16 pts

9th NED 2576 Winfred Westerman – – 10 10 – – 20 pts

10th ITA 40 Luca Bonezzi – – 8 13 – – 21 pts

Full world results here . . .

2025 Contender US National Championship – Final Leaders (31 entries)

1st DEN Soren Dulong Andreasen – – 7 pts

2nd ITA Antonio Lambertini – – 14 pts

3rd NED Paul Verhallen – – 26 pts

4th ITA Luca Bonezzi – – 32T pts

5th NED Winfred Westerman – – 32T pts

6th NED Rene Heynen – – 34 pts

7th GBR Graeme Willcox – – 40T pts

8th GBR Tom Hooton – – 40T pts

9th USA Ethan Bixby – – 45 pts

10th CAN Raines Koby – – 50 pts

Full results here . . .