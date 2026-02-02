F18 World Championship 2026 – Day 4 Bundock and Ashby snatch lead

Darren Bundock and Glen Ashby turned a seven point deficit into a ten point lead on day 4 of the 2026 F18 World Championship.

The Aussie pair posted a 2, 2, 4 score to outgun overnight leaders Matt Homan and Kris Bilston 13, 14, 2, and second placed Brett Burvill and Max Puttman 1, 23, 1.

They put themselves in key position going into the final day at Jervoise Bay SC.

Britain’s Simon Northrop and Caleb Cooper are 15th after tough day with a 76, 21 and 16 scoreline.

F18 World Championship 2026 – Races 9, 10 and 11

Overall Leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (75 entries)

1st AUS Darren Bundock / Glen Ashby – – 2 2 4 – – 30 pts

2nd AUS Brett Burvill / Max Puttman – – 1 23 1 – – 40 pts

3rd AUS Matt Homan / Kris Bilston – – 13 14 2 – – 44 pts

4th AUS Brin Liddell / Jake Liddell – – 4 1 6 – – 54 pts

5th AUS Gavin Colby / Kai Colman – – 7 4 7 – – 56 pts

6th AUS Beau White / Archie Gargett – – 3 3 13 – – 85 pts

7th USA Charles Froeb / Pablo Volker – – 8 16 5 – – 85 pts

8th USA Lars Guck / Olin Guck – – 10 25 8 – – 96 pts

9th AUS Gavin Parker / Dan Brown – – 14 9 29 – – 101 pts

10th AUS Steven Brewin / Adam Beattie – – 5 13 9 – – 104 pts

11th AUS Mick Guinea / Brendon Torpelund – – 9 43 3 – – 127 pts

12th ARG Gonzalez Cruz / Stephan Dekker – – 11 34 76 – – 130 pts

13th NED Hans Van Dam / Marius Van Dam – – 17 7 18 – – 151 pts

14th AUS Jai Tooley / Jamie Leitner – – 12 19 20 – – 159 pts

15th GBR Simon Northrop / Caleb Cooper – – 76 21 16 – – 165 pts

16th AUS Peterson Shane / Finley Symonds – – 15 11 10 – – 172 pts

17th AUS James Fraser / James Oakden – – 76 18 25 – – 175 pts

18th AUS Adrian Fawcett / Jess Dobie – – 18 10 19 – – 192 pts

19th AUS Grant W Pellew / Lilly Smith – – 30 5 17 – – 200 pts

20th AUS Dale Mitchell / Jesse Frisch – – 76 15 27 – – 204 pts

Full results available here . . .