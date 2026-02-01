Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja event – Final Day

The Torrevieja Optimist event was attended by 415 young sailors from 30 countries.
An all Spain podium, with overall winner Izan Rogel on 11 pts, second Nicolás Bastard 14 pts and third Jan Palou with 15 pts.
First women was María Antonia Penalver of Spain in 8th overall.
First U13M Toni Rivas of Spain in 18th overall. And first U13W Alexia Sotomayer of Spain.
There were 14 GBR entries, best placed was Charlie Holland U16M from the Royal Lymington YC, who won his third race but had a BFD in the penultimate race which set him back, to finish 28th overall.
Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja – Final leaders after race 5 flights (415 entries)
1st ESP Izan ROGEL PARRA u16M – – 1 -10 1 2 7 – – 11 pts
2nd ESP Nicolás BASTARD u16M – – 1 1 -10 7 5 – – 14 pts
3rd ESP Jan PALOU ESPINAR u16M – – -42 5 1 1 8 – – 15 pts
4th ESP GARRIDO BERNAL Lucas u16M – – -14 4 3 5 7 – – 19 pts
5th USA Briggs KOSSMANN u16M – – -23 1 15 2 3 – – 21 pts
6th USA Jaiden STRICKON u16M – – 12 2 2 -14 6 – – 22 pts
7th NED Nicholas KOEKKOEK u16M – – 2 6 5 10 UFD – – 23 pts
8th ESP María Antonia PEÑALVER u16W – – 4 6 -16 12 2 – – 24 pts
9th TUR Eren Kaan ERENDEMIR u16M – – 9 5 5 5 -39 – – 24 pts
10th ITA Andrea DEMURTAS u16M – – 9 7 BFD 1 8 – – 25 pts
Best GBR:
28th GBR Charlie Holland U16M – – 5, 23, 1, BFD, 7 – – 36 pts