Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja event – Final Day

The Torrevieja Optimist event was attended by 415 young sailors from 30 countries.

An all Spain podium, with overall winner Izan Rogel on 11 pts, second Nicolás Bastard 14 pts and third Jan Palou with 15 pts.

First women was María Antonia Penalver of Spain in 8th overall.

First U13M Toni Rivas of Spain in 18th overall. And first U13W Alexia Sotomayer of Spain.

There were 14 GBR entries, best placed was Charlie Holland U16M from the Royal Lymington YC, who won his third race but had a BFD in the penultimate race which set him back, to finish 28th overall.

Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja – Final leaders after race 5 flights (415 entries)

1st ESP Izan ROGEL PARRA u16M – – 1 -10 1 2 7 – – 11 pts

2nd ESP Nicolás BASTARD u16M – – 1 1 -10 7 5 – – 14 pts

3rd ESP Jan PALOU ESPINAR u16M – – -42 5 1 1 8 – – 15 pts

4th ESP GARRIDO BERNAL Lucas u16M – – -14 4 3 5 7 – – 19 pts

5th USA Briggs KOSSMANN u16M – – -23 1 15 2 3 – – 21 pts

6th USA Jaiden STRICKON u16M – – 12 2 2 -14 6 – – 22 pts

7th NED Nicholas KOEKKOEK u16M – – 2 6 5 10 UFD – – 23 pts

8th ESP María Antonia PEÑALVER u16W – – 4 6 -16 12 2 – – 24 pts

9th TUR Eren Kaan ERENDEMIR u16M – – 9 5 5 5 -39 – – 24 pts

10th ITA Andrea DEMURTAS u16M – – 9 7 BFD 1 8 – – 25 pts

Best GBR:

28th GBR Charlie Holland U16M – – 5, 23, 1, BFD, 7 – – 36 pts

Full results available here . . .