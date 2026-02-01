Tiger Trophy 2026 – Winner Tom Gillard and Rachel Gray in a Merlin Rocket

Tom Gillard and Rachel Gray in a Merlin Rocket overall winners of the 2026 Tiger Trophy at Rutland SC, the sixth leg of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.

Second was another Merlin, that of Tom Ballantine and Madeleine Anderson, and third Ewan McAnally in his ILCA 7.

The eight leaders were all from the slow division.

First in the Fast division were Ben Whaley and Robert Richerdson in a VX Air (8th 0verall).

Second was Eddie Bridle in a Musto Skiff (9th overall) and third Danny and Matt Boatman in a VX Two (13th overall).

Next Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series event is the Grafham GP, 8 February 2026.

Tiger Trophy 2026 – Final Leaders (98 entries) (Provisional)

1st Slow Merlin Rocket Thomas GILLARD / Rach GRAY -12 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Slow Merlin Rocket Tom BALLANTINE / Madeleine ANDERSON -15 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd Slow ILCA 7 Ewan McAnally -13 3 4 – – 7 pts

4th Slow 2000 Benjamin PASCOE / Sam PASCOE 7 1 -17 – – 8 pts

5th Slow Snipe Matthew WOLSTENHOLME / Eiichi HIGUCHI -17 5 3 – – 8 pts

6th Slow 2000 Simon HORSFIELD / Katie HORSFIELD -33 6 5 – – 11 pts

7th Slow Snipe Joseph WARWICKER / Mike WARWICKER -25 7 7 – – 14 pts

8th Slow Streaker Martin PENTY -19 8 9 – – 17 pts

9th Fast VX Air Ben WHALEY / Robert RICHARDSON 4 -41 15 – – 19 pts

10th Fast Musto Skiff Eddie BRIDLE 11 9 -55 – – 20 pts

11th Slow RS Vareo Luke FISHER 9 12 -14 – – 21 pts

12th Slow Merlin Rocket Tom LONSDALE / Emily BATTERTON -20 10 13 – – 23 pts

13th Fast VX Two Danny BOATMAN / Matthew BOATMAN 5 21 -40 – – 26 pts

14th Fast SB20 Isaac MARSH / Mcsween BLITZER -50 20 6 – – 26 pts

15th Slow Snipe Lloyd ROBERTS / Emma PREEN -37 14 20 – – 34 pts

16th Fast K6 Grant BLAKE / Andrew JARVIS 24 11 -29 – – 35 pts

17th Slow Squib Malcolm HUTCHINGS / Andy CARLEY 16 -42 19 – – 35 pts

18th Fast Osprey Paddy LEWIS / Mike PRIDDLE 22 16 (99 DNC) – – 38 pts

19th Fast 505 Ben MCGRANE / James ROSS 14 -33 27 – – 41 pts

20th Fast Musto Skiff Jono SHELLEY 3 39 -43 – – 42 pts

Overall results available here . . .