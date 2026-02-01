F18 World Championship 2026 – Day 3

Australia’s Matt Homan and Kris Bilston maintain a one point lead after eight races at F18 World Championship.

Homan and Bilston discard an 18 and added a 2 and 3 to lead day 3 overall ahead of race 9.

Brett Burvill and Max Puttman AUS took back to back wins on day 3 in race 7 and 8, to move into second, six points ahead of Darren Bundock and Glen Ashby AUS (3, 8).

F18 World Championship 2026 – Races 7 and 8

Overall Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (75 entries)

1st AUS Matt Homan / Kris Bilston – – 2 3 – – 15 pts

2nd AUS Brett Burvill / Max Puttman – – 1 1 – – 16 pts

3rd AUS Darren Bundock / Glen Ashby – – 3 8 – – 22 pts

4th AUS Gavin Colby / Kai Colman – – 10 5 – – 38 pts

5th AUS Brin Liddell / Jake Liddell – – 4 6 – – 43 pts

6th AUS Gavin Parker / Dan Brown – – 7 9 – – 49 pts

7th USA Charles Froeb / Pablo Volker – – 5 7 – – 59 pts

8th USA Lars Guck / Olin Guck – – 6 10 – – 61 pts

9th ARG Gonzalez Smith Cruz / Stephan Dekker – – 23 4 – – 62 pts

10th AUS Beau White / Archie Gargett – – 11 2 – – 66 pts

11th AUS Mick Guinea / Brendon Torpelund – – 43 15 – – 72 pts

12th AUS Steven Brewin / Adam Beattie – – 12 11 – – 77 pts

13th GBR Simon Northrop / Caleb Cooper – – 16 12 – – 98 pts

14th AUS Jai Tooley / Jamie Leitner – – 19 24 – – 108 pts

15th AUS James Fraser / James Oakden – – 13 22 – – 108 pts

16th NED Hans Van Dam / Marius Van Dam – – 18 14 – – 109 pts

17th AUS Andreas Rehberger / Steve Wilson – – 15 26 – – 126 pts

18th AUS Dale Mitchell / Jesse Frisch – – 8 18 – – 130 pts

19th AUS Peterson Shane / Finley Symonds – – 27 20 – – 136 pts

20th AUS Adrian Fawcett / Jess Dobie – – 17 19 – – 145 pts

Full results available here . . .