Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja event – Cancellation of third day of racing

Adverse weather conditions prevailed in Torrevieja, with winds exceeding 30 knots forcing the cancellation of the third day of racing.

The event now looks ahead to the fourth and final day of competition, with the first warning signal planned for between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m., subject to weather conditions.

Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja – After race 2 flights (419 entries)

1st ESP 3533 Nicolás BASTARD u16M – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd NED 3471 Nicholas KOEKKOEK u16M – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

3rd ESP 3575 Alonso BLANCO u16M – – 3 4 – – 7 pts

4th ESP 339 Daniel CAPA u16M – – 2 7 – – 9 pts

5th ESP 7 María PEÑALVER u16W – – 4 6 – – 10 pts

6th ESP 3488 Izan ROGEL PARRA u16M – – 1 10 – – 11 pts

7th ESP 3631 Maria De Lluc BESTARD u16W – – 2 9 – – 11 pts

8th ESP 3626 Miguel ECHÁVARRI u16M – – 13 1 – – 14 pts

9th USA 23732 Jaiden STRICKON u16M – – 12 2 – – 14 pts

10th TUR 1776 Eren Kaan ERENDEMIR u16M – – 9 5 – – 14 pts

Full results available here . . .