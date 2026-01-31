F18 World Championship 2026 – Homan and Bilston new leaders

Australia’s Matt Homan and Kris Bilston post a 1, 4, 2, in the second day of racing at F18 World Championship for a one point lead.

Also on a roll were Darren Bundock and Glen Ashby with a 2, 1, 1, to move into second with 11 pts, while early leaders Brett Burvill and Max Puttman slipped to 3rd with a 6, 22, 4, scoreline.

Britain’s Simon Northrop and Caleb Cooper moved into 14th with a 19 9 16 score.

F18 World Championship 2026 –

Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (75 entries)

1st AUS Homan / Bilston – – 18 2 1 1 4 2 – – 10 pts

2nd AUS Bundock / Ashby – – 2 5 11 2 1 1 – – 11 pts

3rd AUS Burvill / Puttman – – 1 1 2 6 22 4 – – 14 pts

4th AUS Colby / Colman – – 3 4 8 5 3 14 – – 23 pts

5th AUS Parker / Brown – – 9 8 76 3 10 3 – – 33 pts

6th AUS Liddell / Liddell – – 4 6 7 14 2 36 – – 33 pts

7th ARG Smith Cruz / Dekker – – 8 3 3 18 6 20 – – 38 pts

8th AUS Guinea / Torpelund – – 14 9 6 15 8 5 – – 42 pts

9th USA Guck / Guck – – 6 14 9 7 17 9 – – 45 pts

10th USA Froeb / Volker – – 13 7 10 12 12 6 – – 47 pts

11th AUS White / Gargett – – 27 16 15 10 5 7 – – 53 pts

12th AUS Brewin / Beattie – – 22 11 4 27 7 10 – – 54 pts

13th AUS Tooley / Leitner – – 24 17 12 4 28 8 – – 65 pts

14th GBR Northrop / Cooper – – 11 15 30 19 9 16 – – 70 pts

15th AUS Fraser / Oakden – – 7 21 17 24 15 13 – – 73 pts

16th NED Van Dam / Van Dam – – 5 22 13 22 27 15 – – 77 pts

17th AUS Rehberger / Wilson – – 16 19 14 16 20 31 – – 85 pts

18th AUS Shane / Symonds – – 17 12 20 29 13 27 – – 89 pts

19th AUS Skewes / Skewes – – 41 24 5 20 29 12 – – 90 pts

20th USA Bartoszuk / Demos – – 10 10 48 8 18 76 – – 94 pts

Full results available here . . .