F18 World Championship 2026 – Homan and Bilston new leaders

Australia’s Matt Homan and Kris Bilston post a 1, 4, 2, in the second day of racing at F18 World Championship for a one point lead.
Also on a roll were Darren Bundock and Glen Ashby with a 2, 1, 1, to move into second with 11 pts, while early leaders Brett Burvill and Max Puttman slipped to 3rd with a 6, 22, 4, scoreline.
Britain’s Simon Northrop and Caleb Cooper moved into 14th with a 19 9 16 score.
F18 World Championship 2026 –
Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (75 entries)
1st AUS Homan / Bilston – – 18 2 1 1 4 2 – – 10 pts
2nd AUS Bundock / Ashby – – 2 5 11 2 1 1 – – 11 pts
3rd AUS Burvill / Puttman – – 1 1 2 6 22 4 – – 14 pts
4th AUS Colby / Colman – – 3 4 8 5 3 14 – – 23 pts
5th AUS Parker / Brown – – 9 8 76 3 10 3 – – 33 pts
6th AUS Liddell / Liddell – – 4 6 7 14 2 36 – – 33 pts
7th ARG Smith Cruz / Dekker – – 8 3 3 18 6 20 – – 38 pts
8th AUS Guinea / Torpelund – – 14 9 6 15 8 5 – – 42 pts
9th USA Guck / Guck – – 6 14 9 7 17 9 – – 45 pts
10th USA Froeb / Volker – – 13 7 10 12 12 6 – – 47 pts
11th AUS White / Gargett – – 27 16 15 10 5 7 – – 53 pts
12th AUS Brewin / Beattie – – 22 11 4 27 7 10 – – 54 pts
13th AUS Tooley / Leitner – – 24 17 12 4 28 8 – – 65 pts
14th GBR Northrop / Cooper – – 11 15 30 19 9 16 – – 70 pts
15th AUS Fraser / Oakden – – 7 21 17 24 15 13 – – 73 pts
16th NED Van Dam / Van Dam – – 5 22 13 22 27 15 – – 77 pts
17th AUS Rehberger / Wilson – – 16 19 14 16 20 31 – – 85 pts
18th AUS Shane / Symonds – – 17 12 20 29 13 27 – – 89 pts
19th AUS Skewes / Skewes – – 41 24 5 20 29 12 – – 90 pts
20th USA Bartoszuk / Demos – – 10 10 48 8 18 76 – – 94 pts