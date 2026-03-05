USA crew joins 2026 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship

The 2026 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship, presented by the Winning Group, starts Friday, with a 27-boat fleet set to line up on Sydney Harbour from 6–15 March.

The 2026 event will see the first USA 18 footer team entry to contest the championship for seven years. They are sailing the 2022 and 2023 world champion Andoo skiff loaned by John Winning Jr, the skipper of championship favourite Yandoo.

The three US sailors, who will race as Andoo-USA in the nine-race regatta, are Mikey Radziejowski, David Liebenberg and Evan Sjostedt.

Howie Hamlin was the last USA winner with back-to-back wins in 2002 and 2003. Last UK winners are Tim Robinson in 1999 and Rob Greenhalgh in 2004.

The one UK entry is Bar Karate–the Sailing Podcast of Ian Turnbull, Harvey Hillary and Stuart Keegan. Other non-Aussie teams in the 27 entries are 3 NZL, 2 GER and 1 DEN.

The 2026 event opens with the Invitation Race on Friday 6 March.

JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship, presented by the Winning Group:

Friday March 6, 2026 Invitation Race

Saturday March 7, 2026 Race 1, George Calligeros Trophy

Sunday March 8, 2026 Race 2, Cliff Monkhouse Memorial Trophy

Tuesday March 10, 2026 Races 3 & 4, Alan Cole Memorial Trophy

Wednesday March 11, 2026 Races 5 & 6, AJ Reynolds Trophy

Thursday March 12, 2026 Race 7, Bill Miller Memorial Trophy

Saturday March 14, 2026 Race 8, Bill Kite Memorial Trophy

Sunday March 15, 2026 Race 9, Ribbon and JJ Giltinan Trophy

