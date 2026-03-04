Star Bacardi Cup – Day 3 Cayard and Kleen make it three back-to-back wins

Day 3 of the Star Bacardi Cup at Biscayne Bay in Miami hosted by the Coral Reef YC.

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen (USA) took their third race win and take a seven point lead, with Robert Scheidt and Austin Sperry (BRA) moving into second after a fourth place finish, and Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada (POL) now third after a ninth finish.

The three back-to-back wins give the American-German team their breakout move in their quest for the one major Star trophy Cayard has yet to win.

Three races still to sail and a discard looming after five, the Bacardi Cup remains a work in progress.

New in the leading group were Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise (USA) taking second, with Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) in third. Placing 4th and 5th respectively overall.

Eivind Melleby and Christian Nehammer NOR finished 5th to move up into 6th overall, with Peter O’Leary and Joost Houweling (IRL) taking a 6th and now 7th overall

Ireland’s Robert O’Leary and Fionn Lyden are 17th, Britain’s Ante Razmiovic and Brian Hammersley in 30th.

Star Class Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 3 races (75 entries)

1st USA Paul CAYARD and Frithjof KLEEN – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd BRA Robert SCHEIDT and Austin SPERRY – – 3 3 4 – – 10 pts

3rd POL Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ and Bruno PRADA – – 2 2 9 – – 13 pts

4th USA Eric DOYLE and Payson INFELISE – – 7 7 2 – – 16 pts

5th ITA Diego NEGRI and Sergio LAMBERTENGHI – – 4 10 3 – – 17 pts

6th NOR Eivind MELLEBY and Christian NEHAMMER – – 13 4 5 – – 22 pts

7th IRL Peter O’LEARY and Joost HOUWELING – – 8.5 11 6 – – 26 pts

8th ARG Leandro ALTOLAGUIRRE and Lucas ALTOLAGUIRRE – – 9 8 11 – – 28 pts

9th USA Jack JENNINGS and Pedro TROUCHE – – 6 12 17 – – 35 pts

10th USA Erik LIDECIS and Tim RAY – – 31 6 8 – – 45 pts

11th BER Peter BROMBY and Myles PRITCHARD – – 16 19 10 – – 45 pts

12th BRA Marcelo BELLOTTI and Mauricio BUENO – – 19 9 18 – – 46 pts

13th BRA Fabio PRADA and Antonio MOREIRA – – 12 20 21 – – 53 pts

14th USA Josh POWELL and Phil TRINTER – – 11 30 14 – – 55 pts

15th USA George SZABO and Guy AVELLON 23 5 27 – – 55 pts

16th USA Augie DIAZ and David BURROWS – – 24 14 23 – – 61 pts

17th IRL Robert O’LEARY and Fionn LYDEN – – 15 36 12 – – 63 pts

GBR:

30th GBR Ante RAZMILOVIC and Brian HAMMERSLEY – – 35 25 29 – – 89 pts

