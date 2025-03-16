Yandoo are 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Champions

The Yandoo team of Tom Needham, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake are the Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Champions.

Yandoo completed the nine-race regatta – the world 18 footer championship – with a record of six wins, one sixth placing and a ninth for a total of 21 points.

They finished five points ahead of second-placed Finport Finance, crewed by Keagan York, Matt Stenta and Angus Williams.

Rag & Famish of Harry Price, Max Paul and Finn Rodowicz completing the podium places.

Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Final

1st AUS Yandoo – – 21 pts

2nd AUS Finport Finance – – 26 pts

3rd AUS Rag & Famish – – 31 pts

4th NZL C‑TECH – – 47 pts

5th AUS Smeg – – 50 pts

6th GER Black Knight – – 58 pts

7th AUS Balmain – – 59.7 pts

8th NZL ASCC – – 67.4 pts

9th AUS Marine Outlet – – 70 pts

10th AUS Shaw and Partners – – 80.7 pts

11th AUS Vaikobi – – 85 pts

12th AUS Sixt – – 92 pts

13th AUS Lazarus Capital Partners – – 96.7 pts

14th AUS WLTH – – 100 pts

15th AUS The Kitchen Maker – – 101 pts

16th AUS Big Foot – – 115 pts

17th NZL Honda Marine – – 127 pts

18th NZL Akarana Eatery – – 148 pts

19th AUS Team Vic – – 148.7 pts

20th GER Harken Skiff Ropes Rockstar – – 149 pts

21st AUS The Royal Oak – – 153 pts

22nd AUS Noakes – – 154 pts

23rd GBR Goat Marine – – 156 pts

24th AUS Burrawang Hotel – 160 pts

25th GBR Allen Marine – – 169 pts

26th GER Hoefle Haus – – 172 pts

27th AUS 18 Footers B&R – – 193 pts

28th AUS Gotcha4Life – – 194 pts

Full results available here . . .