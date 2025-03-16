Yandoo are 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Champions

The Yandoo team of Tom Needham, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake are the Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Champions.
Yandoo completed the nine-race regatta – the world 18 footer championship – with a record of six wins, one sixth placing and a ninth for a total of 21 points.
They finished five points ahead of second-placed Finport Finance, crewed by Keagan York, Matt Stenta and Angus Williams.
Rag & Famish of Harry Price, Max Paul and Finn Rodowicz completing the podium places.
Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Final
1st AUS Yandoo – – 21 pts
2nd AUS Finport Finance – – 26 pts
3rd AUS Rag & Famish – – 31 pts
4th NZL C‑TECH – – 47 pts
5th AUS Smeg – – 50 pts
6th GER Black Knight – – 58 pts
7th AUS Balmain – – 59.7 pts
8th NZL ASCC – – 67.4 pts
9th AUS Marine Outlet – – 70 pts
10th AUS Shaw and Partners – – 80.7 pts
11th AUS Vaikobi – – 85 pts
12th AUS Sixt – – 92 pts
13th AUS Lazarus Capital Partners – – 96.7 pts
14th AUS WLTH – – 100 pts
15th AUS The Kitchen Maker – – 101 pts
16th AUS Big Foot – – 115 pts
17th NZL Honda Marine – – 127 pts
18th NZL Akarana Eatery – – 148 pts
19th AUS Team Vic – – 148.7 pts
20th GER Harken Skiff Ropes Rockstar – – 149 pts
21st AUS The Royal Oak – – 153 pts
22nd AUS Noakes – – 154 pts
23rd GBR Goat Marine – – 156 pts
24th AUS Burrawang Hotel – 160 pts
25th GBR Allen Marine – – 169 pts
26th GER Hoefle Haus – – 172 pts
27th AUS 18 Footers B&R – – 193 pts
28th AUS Gotcha4Life – – 194 pts