New Zealand top leaderboard on first day of SailGP racing in Los Angeles

New Zealand top the fleet leaderboard on the first day of SailGP racing in Los Angeles.

Peter Burling’s Black Foils won the first two races, took an 11 in race 3, and then finished the day with a second in the fourth race.

The Kiwis’ performance sees them lead the fleet heading into day two with a total of 31 points.

Second are NorthStar Canada and third Australia.are breathing down their necks with 28 and 27 points apiece.

Other winners on day 1 were Australia in race 3, and France in race 4.

Dylan Fletcher’s Emirates Great Britain is in sixth place with a 4, 3, 8 and 7.

Disaster for ROCKWOOL Denmark who picked up the highest speed of the day – 85.3 km/h, but then smashed into a race mark in the first fleet race.

The impact caused serious damage to the team’s F50, ruling them out of racing for the rest of the day and possibly the event.

Los Angeles Grand Prix – Day 1 after 4 races

Racing in L.A. resumes at 21:00 hrs GMT on Sunday 16 March.