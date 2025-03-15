JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Yandoo all the way

The Yandoo team of Tom Needham, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake took race 8 of the Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.

Second were Rag & Famish Hotel of Harry Price, Max Paul and Finn Rodowicz by 1m 21s at the end of the three windward-leeward laps.

New Zealand’s C-Tech of Alex Vallings, Matt Steven and Brad Collins finished in third place 15s further back.

Yandoo take a 14 point championship winning lead into the final day.

Race 9 the final race of the Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship will be sailed on Sydney Harbour on Sunday 16 March.

The Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

Positions after Race 8 and discard.

1st AUS Yandoo ‑ Tom Needham – – 1 1 1 1 9 15.7 1 1– – 15 pts

2nd AUS Finport Finance ‑ Keagan York – – 2 5 3 2 8 2 2 29 – – 24 pts

3rd AUS Rag & Famish ‑ Harry Price – – 5 6 4 5 7 1 8 2 – – 30 pts

4th AUS Smeg ‑ Nathan McNamara – – 8 13 5 8 1 5 10 8 – – 45 pts

5th NZL C‑TECH ‑ Alex Vallings – – 4 7 2 6 23 13 4 3 – – 39 pts

6th GER Black Knight ‑ Heinrich von Bayern – – 11 2 7 3 20 17 5 9 – – 54 pts

Full results available here . . .