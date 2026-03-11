Day 4 of the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship

The Day 4 racing for the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship was spectacular although the defending champion Yandoo still holds the overall lead despite not scoring a win.

With four more races still to be sailed in the championship and the discard not yet in play, Yandoo holds a six point lead with a five race total of 13 points. Fellow NSW team, Shaw and Partners-Australia holds second place with a total of 19 points. Each team has a worst score of 7th.

GC Sails is in third place on 33 pts, followed by Black Knight 4th on 37 pts, in 5th New Zealand’s consistent ASCC (Campbell Stanton) on 39 pts, and 6th Smeg (Ash Rooklyn) with 45 pts.

In the opening race (Race 4) Shaw and Partners Financial Services-Australia of Keagan York, Max Paul and Tom Anderson led for most of the race to score a 39s victory over the defending champion, Yandoo of John Winning Jr, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake.

Queensland’s GC Sails of Scott Cunningham, Joel Turner and Dave Cunningham was just another 3s back in third place with a torn spinnaker.

The second race was sailed in identical conditions and this time the honours went to the Lazrus Capital Partners team of Tom Cunich, Marc Chapon and Tim Westwood who scored a brilliant 6s victory over a fast-finishing Yandoo.

Germany’s Black Knight of Heinrich von Bayern, Tom Martin and Andy Martin were just 5s behind in third place.

JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship, presented by Winning Group:

After Race 4/5 – A.J. Reynolds Trophy (provisional)