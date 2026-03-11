Superyacht Challenge Antigua 2026 Delivers Spectacular Racing

The 2026 Gosnell Trophy went to the 213ft three-masted gaff schooner Adix, racing in her first Superyacht Challenge Antigua.

The trophy is awarded for the overall Spirit of the Regatta after a vote from the fleet of ten magnificent superyachts who had competed in moderate to strong Caribbean trade wind conditions, delivering four days of thrilling racing around Antigua’s dramatic coastline.

Flawless Series Victory for 218ft Dykstra/Reichel-Pugh ketch Hetairos,

In the Privateers Performance Class, Hetairos dominated the regatta, winning all four races sailed to secure the class victory. In the opening race Hetairos smashed the SYCA Round Antigua Race record averaging 14.45 knots around the 48.31 nautical mile course.

Bagpipes and Battles: Rebecca Secures the Privateers Class

In the Privateers Class, the 140ft German Frers ketch Rebecca, captained by Seumas Meharg claimed the class win after a close final-race showdown with the 213ft three-masted schooner Adix, taking the title by 1.6 points.

Linnea Aurora Wins Corsairs Class in Debut Regatta

The Corsairs Class was won by Linnea Aurora, the striking 128ft Hoek-designed sloop launched in 2024, competing in her first Superyacht Challenge Antigua.

Perfect Series Victory for Geist

In the Buccaneers Class, the Spirit 111 sloop Geist, captained by Justin Pope, produced a flawless performance, winning all four races in her debut appearance at the regatta.

The 16th edition of the Superyacht Challenge will take place in early March 2027, directly before the St Barths Bucket.

Related Post . . .

Hetairos Smashes Round Antigua Record on day 1