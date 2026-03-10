470 European Championship – Ferrari and Dubbini lead Qualifier Series

At the finish of the 470 European’s qualifying series, Italy’s Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini are leading on 7 pts.

In second is Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris with 9 pts after a win and a UFD penalty. Into third are last year’s European and World Champions Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardona of Spain with 11 pts.

Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki Japan also move up, now 4th, with in 5th Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao.

Not a good day for Britain’s Hannah Bristow and James Taylor, a 16 and 20 dropping them to 17th. Haydn Sewell and Daniela Fusco-House with a 13, 5 are 21st.

Three races are scheduled for Wednesday racing in gold and silver fleets.

470 European Championship 2026

Leaders after 5 races 1 discard (53 entries)

1st ITA Giacomo FERRARI / Alessandra DUBBINI – – 2 1 3 1 -10 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR Martin WRIGLEY / Bettine HARRIS – – 4 3 1 1 UFD – – 9 pts

3rd ESP Jordi XAMMAR / Marta CARDONA – – 2 3 4 2 -21 – – 11 pts

4th JPN Tetsuya ISOZAKI / Yurie SEKI – – 1 7 -15 6 1 – – 15 pts

5th POR Diogo COSTA / Carolina JOÃO – – 1 4 -7 3 7 – – 15 pts

6th GER Theresa LÖFFLER / Christopher HOERR – – -10 6 3 4 2 – – 15 pts

7th FRA Matisse PACAUD / Lucie DE GENNES – – 3 2 2 -10 10 – – 17 pts

8th POR Beatriz GAGO / Rodolfo PIRES – – 3 2 10 4 -12 – – 19 pts

9th ITA Elena BERTA / Giulio CALABRO’ – – 9 4 5 2 -16 – – 20 pts

10th SUI Yves MERMOD / Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 4 5 9 -22 3 – – 21 pts

Full results available here . . .