JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship – Light wind upsets schedule on Day 3

Only one of the two scheduled races was completed on Day 3 of the 2026 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship due to lack of a descent breeze.

Just a single two-lap windward-leeward Race 3 was completed on Sydney Harbour with a win for Smeg of Ash Rooklyn, Josh Porebski and Niall Morrow.

Second was The Kitchen Maker of Lachlan Steel, George Morton and Jerome Watts, with third ASCC of Campbell Stanton, Ollie Gilmour and Pat Morgan.

John Winning Jr on Yandoo finished 7th and continues to lead Overall with 9 pts, second are Shaw and Partners Financial Services-Australia (Keagan York) with 11 pts and third Rag & Famish Hotel (Ben Crafoord) on 18 pts.

Queensland’s GC Sails (Scott Cunningham) is 4th on 22 pts, 5th Smeg on 27 pts and the Australian champion Balmain (Henry Larkings) on 28 points.

JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship, presented by Winning Group:

After Race 3 – Alan Cole Memorial Trophy (provisional)

Next Race Wednesday 11 March 2026 Races 5 & 6, A. J. Reynolds Trophy