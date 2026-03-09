As we approach the extended closing date for entry to the 38th America’s Cup another hat has been thrown into the ring.

This is a possible challenge backed by Czech businessman Karel Komarek, with Ken Read as syndicate CEO, first flagged on Sailing Illustrated. Mr Komarek is the owner/driver of the Wally Cento maxi V with Ken Read as his captain.

He is based in Verbier, Switzerland and heads a business empire whose activities comprise lotteries and gambling, energy, information technology, and investments . . . and with a $10bn fortune is obviously not short of the necessary, but may be short on time.

A requirement to enter AC38 is that you have an AC75 that sailed in the 2024 America’s Cup cycle. Five of the six boats used in the previous Cup, are with teams already entered in AC38. The only team with a boat available, is American Magic and their last word on the matter was not for sale.

But . . . there have been rumours that the AC assets of American Magic have been purchased by a third party, which would be a logical connection as time runs down, and Karel Komarek has form with his extended rebuild of V.

New teams are permitted to build a new AC75 to a 2024 era design, although design/build time would seem to be against a new boat, so the American Magic route might be only practical option on the market.

The extended late entry date was originally to help top match-racer Chris Poole put together his Riptide Racing (USA) team after he confirmed its intention to enter, conditional on raising a minimum of $50 million in funding. And of course he also needs to source an AC75.

There are also persistent rumours circulating of an Australian challenge but nothing concrete yet . . . one out of three would still be a win.

The AC38 closing date is 31 March 2026. the actual 38th America’s Cup Match race series will take place between Saturday 10 July 2027, concluding by the 18 July 2027.

Additionally we know that the first Preliminary Regatta of the 38th America’s Cup will be from 21 to 24 May 2026, in AC40 foiling monohulls, with the racecourse set in the waters just off the Port of Cagliari, Sardinia.

Also still to be announced are the dates for the Louis Vuitton Challenger’s Selection Series (Louis Vuitton Cup) that precedes the America’s Cup. And the 2027 Final Preliminary event (sailed in AC75s) that precedes the actual America’s Cup.