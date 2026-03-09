470 European Championship – ITA, GBR and FRA top the leaderboard

The first day of the 470 Europeans delivered three races in varying sailing conditions to set up a tight battle at the top of the leaderboard.

Italy’s Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini (2 1 -3) are leading on 3 pts, with Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (-4 3 1) tied in second place with France’s Matisse Pacaud and Lucie De Gennes (-3 2 2) on 4 pts.

Other day 1 race winners were Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao POR in 4th, Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki JPN in 7th, and Hannah Bristow and James Taylor GBR in 8th place.

Two races are scheduled for Tuesday.

470 European Championship 2026

Leaders after 3 races 1 discard (53 entries)

1st ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI / Alessandra DUBBINI – – 2 1 -3 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY / Bettine HARRIS – – -4 3 1 – – 4 pts

3rd FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD / Lucie DE GENNES – – -3 2 2 – – 4 pts

4th POR 21 Diogo COSTA / Carolina JOÃO – – 1 4 -7 – – 5 pts

5th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR / Marta CARDONA – – 2 3 -4 – – 5 pts

6th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO / Rodolfo PIRES – – 3 2 -10 – – 5 pts

7th JPN 22 Tetsuya ISOZAKI / Yurie SEKI – – 1 7 -15 – – 8 pts

8th GBR 9 Hannah BRISTOW / James TAYLOR – – -8 1 8 – – 9 pts

9th GER 50 Theresa LÖFFLER / Christopher HOERR – – -10 6 3 – – 9 pts

10th ITA 6 Elena BERTA / Giulio CALABRO’ – – -9 4 5 – – 9 pts

11th SUI 3 Yves MERMOD / Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 4 5 -9 – – 9 pts

Other GBR

22nd GBR 42 Alice DAVIS / Oscar CAWTHORNE – – 7 13 -18 – – 20 pts

