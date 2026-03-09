470 European Championship – ITA, GBR and FRA top the leaderboard

The first day of the 470 Europeans delivered three races in varying sailing conditions to set up a tight battle at the top of the leaderboard.
Italy’s Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini (2 1 -3) are leading on 3 pts, with Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (-4 3 1) tied in second place with France’s Matisse Pacaud and Lucie De Gennes (-3 2 2) on 4 pts.
Other day 1 race winners were Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao POR in 4th, Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki JPN in 7th, and Hannah Bristow and James Taylor GBR in 8th place.
Two races are scheduled for Tuesday.
470 European Championship 2026
Leaders after 3 races 1 discard (53 entries)
1st ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI / Alessandra DUBBINI – – 2 1 -3 – – 3 pts
2nd GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY / Bettine HARRIS – – -4 3 1 – – 4 pts
3rd FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD / Lucie DE GENNES – – -3 2 2 – – 4 pts
4th POR 21 Diogo COSTA / Carolina JOÃO – – 1 4 -7 – – 5 pts
5th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR / Marta CARDONA – – 2 3 -4 – – 5 pts
6th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO / Rodolfo PIRES – – 3 2 -10 – – 5 pts
7th JPN 22 Tetsuya ISOZAKI / Yurie SEKI – – 1 7 -15 – – 8 pts
8th GBR 9 Hannah BRISTOW / James TAYLOR – – -8 1 8 – – 9 pts
9th GER 50 Theresa LÖFFLER / Christopher HOERR – – -10 6 3 – – 9 pts
10th ITA 6 Elena BERTA / Giulio CALABRO’ – – -9 4 5 – – 9 pts
11th SUI 3 Yves MERMOD / Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 4 5 -9 – – 9 pts
Other GBR
22nd GBR 42 Alice DAVIS / Oscar CAWTHORNE – – 7 13 -18 – – 20 pts