470 European Championship – Xammer and Cardona of Spain lead Final Series

Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardona of Spain take the lead after two races of the Final Series.

Defending champions Xammer and Cardona posted a 5 and 1 to lead with 9 pts from Elena Berta and Giulio Calabrò of italy who had a 1 and 5 for 15 pts with their carry forward..

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris posted a 13 and 2 and have a carry forward of 2 putting them in third with 17 pts.

While Britain’s Hannah Bristow and James Taylor are 16th. Haydn Sewell and Daniela Fusco-House are 17th.

There are 24 racing in the seven race gold fleet and you need to be in the top ten to make the new style Medal Series.

470 European Championship 2026

Final Series Leaders after 2 races of 7 (53 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR / Marta CARDONA – – 9 pts

2nd ITA 6 Elena BERTA / Giulio CALABRO’ – – 15 pts

3rd GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY / Bettine HARRIS – – 17 pts

4th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI / Alessandra DUBBINI – – 20 pts

5th GER 50 Theresa LÖFFLER / Christopher HOERR – – 22 pts

6th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO / Rodolfo PIRES – – 24 pts

7th POR Silva Depares / Alejandro De Maqua 24 pts

8th POR 21 Diogo COSTA / Carolina JOÃO – – 31 pts

9th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD / Lucie DE GENNES – – 33 pts

10th JPN 22 Tetsuya ISOZAKI / Yurie SEKI – – 34 pts

Full results available here . . .