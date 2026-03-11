Ben Cornish re-signs with Ben Ainslie’s GB1 America’s Cup Team

Ben Cornish has re-signed with Ben Ainslie’s GB1 Racing for his third America’s Cup campaign.

It’s often said that continuity is the key to winning the America’s Cup – keeping the same team together from one cycle to the next, to move forward together.

It’s going to be a small squad with just five crew on board the revamped AC75 with the removal of the cyclors, the human power element replaced by electrical power.

What his role will be this time has not been revealed. He feels it’s a big opportunity to progress more in the other roles on the boat.

Cornish explained . . . “The last time round, I was essentially a cyclor but also had opportunities as a helm in the AC40s, in the test boat. This time we’ve lost the human power element, but for me, it’s a big opportunity to progress more in the other roles on the boat.”

“If I was to describe my role. It’s being available to cover all areas. In a way I’ve done in the past. If we’re short of a helmsman, I’m confident to step in and two boat race. If we’re looking for trimmers, if we’re developing our systems, it’s an area that I’m also happy to step into. And a bit of a Swiss Army knife is the right description.”

Other members of the crew confirmed to date are Dylan Fletcher, who will return for his second America’s Cup as a GB1 Helm.

Also Hannah Mills Team Principal of Athena Pathway and helm for the second edition of the Women’s America’s Cup, also expected to take a role on the GB1 America’s Cup boat.

In the design room, Nick Holroyd has re-signed as Head of Design for the all important revamp of the existing AC75 to meet the new rule iteration, and find the extra pace to finally bring the Auld Mug home . . . no pressure than!