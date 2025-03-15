Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix – Day 1 preview

The Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix is the fourth event of the 2024/2025 Rolex SailGP Season.
Heading into the weekend’s racing, Emirates Great Britain sit top of the season leaderboard, ahead of Australia in second and Spain in third.
Emirates Great Britain crew line-up
Driver: Dylan Fletcher
Wing Trimmer: Iain Jensen
Flight Controller: Luke Parkinson
Grinder: Nick Hutton
Grinder: Neil Hunter
Reserve Sailor: Ben Cornish
Strategist: Hannah Mills
Reserve Strategist: Ellie Aldridge
Coach: Robbie Wilson
The first day of racing in Los Angeles takes place Saturday, 15 March.
Racing is scheduled to start at 21:00 hrs UK.
You can watch all of the racing action here from the scheduled race time.
Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix Schedule
RACE DAY 1 | SATURDAY, 15 MARCH
Race Times UK | 21:00 – 22:30 hrs
RACE DAY 2 | SUNDAY, 16 MARCH
Race Times UK | 21:00 – 22:30 hrs
If you cannot view the live stream in your area, please visit SailGP How to Watch page to discover broadcast options available to you.