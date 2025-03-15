Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix – Day 1 preview

The Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix is the fourth event of the 2024/2025 Rolex SailGP Season.

Heading into the weekend’s racing, Emirates Great Britain sit top of the season leaderboard, ahead of Australia in second and Spain in third.

Emirates Great Britain crew line-up

Driver: Dylan Fletcher

Wing Trimmer: Iain Jensen

Flight Controller: Luke Parkinson

Grinder: Nick Hutton

Grinder: Neil Hunter

Reserve Sailor: Ben Cornish

Strategist: Hannah Mills

Reserve Strategist: Ellie Aldridge

Coach: Robbie Wilson

The first day of racing in Los Angeles takes place Saturday, 15 March.

Racing is scheduled to start at 21:00 hrs UK.

You can watch all of the racing action here from the scheduled race time.





Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix Schedule

RACE DAY 1 | SATURDAY, 15 MARCH

Race Times UK | 21:00 – 22:30 hrs

RACE DAY 2 | SUNDAY, 16 MARCH

Race Times UK | 21:00 – 22:30 hrs



If you cannot view the live stream in your area, please visit SailGP How to Watch page to discover broadcast options available to you.