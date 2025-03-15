iQFoil Games Medal Series – Podium places for Wilson and Hawkins

Britain’s Emma Wilson and Finn Hawkins each claimed third in their Medal Series at the 2025 iQFOiL International Games.

Using the revamped medal series procedure, involving the top eight placed competitors, the first to race were the Seniors, alternating Women and Men.

In the Senior Women Quarter-Finals, Shahar Tibi (ISR) and Pilar Lamadrid (ESP) advanced to the Semi-Finals to face Daniela Peleg (ISR) and Emma Wilson (GBR). Wilson and La Madrid then moving to face Sharon Kantor (ISR) and Tamar Steinberg (ISR) in the Grand Final.

In the final, a general recall with a black flag for Steinberg, due to an early start, gave her a ‘5-second start delay’, but did not stop her from claiming the first race victory.

Steinberg then won her second race on the first attempt, having started with a bonus win as the Opening Series leader. Kantor took second overall and Wilson third overall.

The Senior Men’s Medal Series began with Duncan Monaghan (GBR) and Hidde Van der Meer (NED) eliminating Andy Brown (GBR) and Thomas Goyard (FRA) to meet Noah Lyons (USA) and Max Castelein (NED 36) in the Semi-Finals.

Lyons and Castelein were the Semi-Final victors and progressed to the Grand Final, where they faced Finn Hawkins (GBR) and Opening Series leader Grae Morris (AUS) who already had a bonus win.

Max Castelein won the first race to tie the lead with Morris and take the event into a second race. Castelein, led race 2 by a small margin over Morris at the bottom gate, but crashed during the upwind leg, allowing Grae Morris (AUS) to claim his second win and the regatta.

Castelein finished second overall thanks to his Grand Final win, while Hawkins secured the third podium place.

Full results available here . . .