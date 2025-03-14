Mallorca Sailing Center Regatta Olympic class racing this weekend

The Mallorca Sailing Center Regatta will have more than 360 boats of 27 nationalities on the Bay of Palma this weekend 14 to 16 March.

The event will host six of the ten Olympic classes due to compete in the 54 Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca which starts on Friday 28th March.

Both Mallorca events will feature British Sailing Team competitors – 47 crews to date – as the British Sailing Team start the long road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The Mallorca Sailing Center Regatta will serve as the Copa de España 2025 (Spanish Cup) for the ILCA 6, 49er and 49er FX disciplines.

Six British teams will feature in the men’s 49er fleet of 53 teams from 17 nationalities, and six in the women’s 49er FX fleet of 26 teams from 12 countries.