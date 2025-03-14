Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix – It’s not normally like this

This weekends Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix is Situated on the Port of Los Angeles . . . the organisers, the teams and the spectators will be hoping that the ‘It’s not normally like this’ forecasts are wrong.
The Achillis heel of the F50 SailGP circuit – heavily promoted as a high-speed foiling spectacle – is a lack of wind scenario with racing reduced to a displacement stop-start fiasco.
The Los Angeles racecourse is one of the tightest on the calendar, so if the wind does put in an appearance the 12 national teams will have the chance to perform to their ‘cut and thrust’ best.
First the Press Conference – Live Friday 14 March at 17:00 hrs UK
2025 Season Leaderboard after 3 events
1st Emirates GBR – Dylan Fletcher 27 pts
2nd Australia – Tom Slingsby 24 pts
3rd Spain – Diego Botin 20 pts
4th New Zealand – Peter Burling 20 pts
5th ROCKWOOL DEN – Nicolai Sehested 17 pts
6th Canada – Giles Scott 15 pts
7th France – Quentin Delapierre 15 pts
8th Switzerland – Sébastien Schneiter 12 pts
9th Red Bull Italy – Ruggero Tita 7 pts
10th Mubadala – Brazil Martine Grael 0 pts
11th United States – Taylor Canfield 0 pts
12th GER Deutsche Bank – Erik Heil -6 pts
Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix Schedule
RACE DAY 1 | SATURDAY, 15 MARCH
Race Times UK | 21:00 – 22:30 hrs
RACE DAY 2 | SUNDAY, 16 MARCH
Race Times UK | 21:00 – 22:30 hrs