Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix – It’s not normally like this

This weekends Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix is Situated on the Port of Los Angeles . . . the organisers, the teams and the spectators will be hoping that the ‘It’s not normally like this’ forecasts are wrong.

The Achillis heel of the F50 SailGP circuit – heavily promoted as a high-speed foiling spectacle – is a lack of wind scenario with racing reduced to a displacement stop-start fiasco.

The Los Angeles racecourse is one of the tightest on the calendar, so if the wind does put in an appearance the 12 national teams will have the chance to perform to their ‘cut and thrust’ best.

First the Press Conference – Live Friday 14 March at 17:00 hrs UK



2025 Season Leaderboard after 3 events

1st Emirates GBR – Dylan Fletcher 27 pts

2nd Australia – Tom Slingsby 24 pts

3rd Spain – Diego Botin 20 pts

4th New Zealand – Peter Burling 20 pts

5th ROCKWOOL DEN – Nicolai Sehested 17 pts

6th Canada – Giles Scott 15 pts

7th France – Quentin Delapierre 15 pts

8th Switzerland – Sébastien Schneiter 12 pts

9th Red Bull Italy – Ruggero Tita 7 pts

10th Mubadala – Brazil Martine Grael 0 pts

11th United States – Taylor Canfield 0 pts

12th GER Deutsche Bank – Erik Heil -6 pts

Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix Schedule

RACE DAY 1 | SATURDAY, 15 MARCH

Race Times UK | 21:00 – 22:30 hrs

RACE DAY 2 | SUNDAY, 16 MARCH

Race Times UK | 21:00 – 22:30 hrs