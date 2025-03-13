iQFoil Games Medal Series qualifiers decided in extreme conditions

Conditions in Cadiz turned extreme from the early Thursday morning, with winds ranging from 30 to 38 knots from the southwest and waves reaching up to 4 meters.

The Senior Men were the only iQFOiL fleet to race and Finn Hawkins and Emma Wilson are the only British competitors to reach the Medal Series racing on Friday.

In the Senior Men, Grae Morris AUS thrived in the survival-mode conditions, winning all three races.

Right behind him, Britain’s Finn Hawkins, 2024 U23 World Champion, bounced back from a rough 13th-place finish in the first race to claim a third and a second in the last two.

This strong performance keeps him firmly in second place, securing him a direct spot in the Grand Final of the Medal Series Friday.

Noah Lyons USA and Max Castelein NED, finished third and fourth, earning them direct access to the Semi-Final.

The final showdown at the iQFOiL International Games #2

The Medal Series

The Medal Series Friday will feature two racecourses running Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and Grand Finals.

The 5th to 8th-ranked athletes will compete in the Quarter-Finals, with the top two advancing to the Semi-Finals, where they will face the 3rd and 4th-ranked sailors.

The top two from the Semi-Final will then join the 1st and 2nd-ranked sailors in the Grand Final.

The winner will be the first athlete to secure two race wins, with the leader of the Opening Series starting with a bonus win.

Senior Men Medal Series Qualifiers

Grae Morris (AUS 81)

Finah Lyons (USA 6)

Max Castelein (NED 36)

Andy Brown (GBR 360)

Thomas Goyard (FRA 3)

Hidde Van der Meer (NED 52)

Duncan Monaghan (GBR 18)

Senior Women Medal Series Qualifiers

Tamar Steinberg (ISR 216)

Sharon Kantor (ISR 390)

Daniela Peleg (ISR 2)

Emma Wilson (GBR 7)

Lola Sorin (FRA 31)

Shahar Tibi (ISR 3)

Sara Wennekes (NED 33)

Pilar Lamadrid Trueba (ESP 12)

There will also be Medal Series racing for U19 men and women, and U17 men and women.

