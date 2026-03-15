JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Worlds – Yandoo claims third consecutive title

The Yandoo team of John Winning Jr, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake claimed the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff title for the third consecutive time.

Although they finished well out of the top placings in the final race (a discard 23rd) they had already won their third title with a race to spare.

Yandoo topped the final scoreboard (1, 1, 7, 2, 2, 1, 1, 7) with 22 points, followed by Shaw and Partners Financial Services-Australia of Keagan York, Max Paul and Tom Anderson on 28 points.

GC Sails of Scott Cunningham, Joel Turner and David Cunningham completed the podium places with 41 points.

The final race was sailed in 15-18 knot North East wind, and it was the German team of Heinrich von Bayern, Tom Martin and Andy Martin on Black Knight which took the win, their first race in a JJ Giltinan championship regatta since Heinrich first began competing in 2018.

JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship 2026.

Presented by Winning Group:

1st AUS Yandoo – Herman Winning – – 22 pts

2nd AUS Shaw and Partners AUS – Keagan York – – 28 pts

3rd AUS GC Sails – Scott Cunningham – – 41 pts

4th AUS Lazarus – Thomas Cunich – – 52 pts

5th GER Black Knight – Heinrich von Bayern – – 54 pts

6th AUS Sixt – Jacob Marks – – 55 pts

7th AUS Vaikobi – Kirk Mitchel – – 59 pts

8th NZL Shaw and Partners NZL – Eli Liefting – – 63.4 pts

9th AUS Smeg – Ash Rooklyn – – 68 pts

10th AUS The Kitchen Maker – Lachlan Steel – – 74 pts

GBR:

20th GBR Bar Karate UK – lan Turnbal – – 147 pts