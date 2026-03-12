JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Worlds – Yandoo crew has almost unbeatable lead

The defending champion Yandoo crew has an almost unbeatable lead in the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Worlds.

The crew of John Winning Jr, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake, posted back-to-back wins Thursday on Sydney Harbour to take an 11 pt lead, with only two more races still to be sailed on the weekend.

In a 15 knot breeze, Yandoo took out the first race (Race 6) by 22s from Lazarus Capital Partners of Tom Cunich, Marc Chapon and Tim Westwood) with Vaikobi of Kirk Mitchell, Andrew Stephenson and Daniel Barnett) a further 39s back in third place.

Yandoo’s performance in the second race (Race 7) was even more impressive as the crew were once again faultless to defeat a very hard challenging Shaw and Partners Financial Services-Australia (Keagan York) by 42s with Shaw and Partners Financial Services-New Zealand (Eli Liefting) another 31s back in third place.

JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship, presented by Winning Group:

Leaders After Race 6/7, 1 Discard – Bill Miller Memorial Trophy (provisional)