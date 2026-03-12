GB1 Back On the Water in Cagliari

Not to be outdone in the relaunch stakes, Ben Ainslie’s GB1 team hit the water in fantastic conditions out in Cagliari.

Dylan Fletcher . . . Fantastic first day here in Cagliari. Big thank you to the whole shore team for getting us out on the water in Athens today. fantastic conditions, 12 to 15 knots, bit of seaway, nice sunshine.

Great way to start the campaign off. It’s just real recommissioning today and couple of hours just really putting it through its paces.

So hopefully we can build on that throughout the whole week and start pushing harder and harder each day.