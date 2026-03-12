470 European Championship – Wrigley and Harris challenge for lead

Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbiniei of Italy move into the lead after five races (of seven) completed in the Final Series

Ferrari and ubbiniei posted a 1, 2, 2, on Thursday to take an eight point lead over Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris who posted a 2, 3, 8 for 17 pts.

Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardona posted an 8, 13, 5, to drop back to third with 22 pts. While Elena Berta and Giulio Calabrò of Italy also lost places with a 5, 4, 9, to place fourth with 24 pts.

Silva Depares and Alejandro De Maqua POR won two races and discarded a 10 to move into fifth overall.

Britain’s Hannah Bristow and James Taylor are 15th. Haydn Sewell and Daniela Fusco-House are 19th.

There are 24 racing in the seven race gold fleet and you need to be in the top ten to make the new style Medal Series.

Friday is the last day of the finals series, and after those two races, the top 10 teams will compete in the medal series on Saturday. They carry forward their points for the two Medal Series races, with possible points adaption so that all teams still have a chance to win a medal.

470 European Championship 2026

Final Series Leaders after 5 races of 7 (53 entries)

1st ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI / Alessandra DUBBINI – – 9 pts

2nd GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY / Bettine HARRIS – – 17 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR / Marta CARDONA – – 22 pts

4th ITA 6 Elena BERTA / Giulio CALABRO’ – – 24 pts

5th POR Silva Depares / Alejandro De Maqua 26 pts

6th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO / Rodolfo PIRES – – 27 pts

7th JPN 22 Tetsuya ISOZAKI / Yurie SEKI – – 39 pts

8th GER 50 Theresa LÖFFLER / Christopher HOERR – – 42 pts

9th POR 21 Diogo COSTA / Carolina JOÃO – – 44 pts

10th GER 13 Malte WINKEL / Paula SCHUETZE – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .