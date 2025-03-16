Giles Scott and NorthStar Canada take Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix win

Giles Scott took NorthStar Canada to their first event win of season 5, triumphing over league heavyweights New Zealand and Australia in a tense Los Angeles showdown.

This was Scott’s first event win since taking over the driving seat at the beginning of the 2024/25 season and was retribution for the Canadians after they narrowly missed out on victory in Sydney last month.

In the final winner-takes-all race Peter Burling’s New Zealand won the inside line to Mark 1, leaving NorthStar Canada trailing in its wake. While Tom Slingsby’s Australia looked shut out from the beginning, trailing over the line and struggling to stay on the foils.

A crucial moment unfolded at Gate 2, when leaders New Zealand and NorthStar Canada split the course. As the Canadians executed silky smooth boat handling, the Kiwis struggled to execute clean maneuvers and fell off the foils on the third leg of the shortened six leg Final.

Despite the capricious, light wind conditions and reduced four person crew configuration, the Canadians racked up the highest fly time of the day in the Final – 99%, as well as the highest average speed of the day – 51.07 km/h.

Speaking from the water after the win, Scott paid tribute to his team.

“It’s been an amazing effort from the team this weekend – and all season. We had a good one in Sydney and now to come here and win is awesome for the team, I’m so proud of everyone.”

Despite not making the final Dylan Fletcher and Emirates GBR keep their Overall Season lead with a two point advantage over Tom Slingsby and Australia, with Peter Burling’s New Zealand in third.

Next SailGP event is the Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix 22 – 23 March 2025

See Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix Day 2 Live



This stream may be blocked in some regions due to broadcast restrictions.